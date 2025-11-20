Need a headset upgrade? Sony's WH-1000XM6 gets a much-needed discount, bringing it down to a new all-time low

I've always been a fan of Sony's 1000X headsets, so much so that I ended up buying a few models after the testing window. That said, I didn't like the WH-1000XM5; the design just wasn't great, and their inability to fold inward made the headset a bad choice to take on the road.

That's why I was excited to use the WH-1000XM6. While Sony didn't mess with the audio drivers too much, the WH-1000XM6 has a much better design; the hinge has a folding mechanism, and the headset is once again travel-friendly. The case itself isn't anywhere as bulky as its predecessor, and I was able to slot it into my travel bag with relative ease.

With Sony rolling out the WH-1000XM6 two years after the introduction of the WH-1000XM5, there's an inevitable price hike; the headset retails for $449, but it's on sale for $398 as of writing; it's a modest 13% decrease, but every little bit makes a difference.

✅Recommended if: You travel extensively. The WH-1000XM6 has unmatched noise isolation, and it excels as a travel headset thanks to the new folding hinge design.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a neutral sound. Get the Bose QC Ultra Gen 2 in that case. Also, the WH-1000XM6 doesn't have ingress protection, so that's something to consider.

I didn't see any problems with the design in the month I tested the WH-1000XM6, and if anything, the headset has better durability than its predecessor. Comfort is good too thanks to the padded ear cushions and headband, and there's decent adjustability. Like its predecessors, the headset doesn't get any ingress protection, so I wouldn't suggest using it at the gym.

The only issue when it comes to usability is that the WH-1000XM6 has a higher clamping force, and it exerts a noticeable amount of pressure. It gets annoying after a while, and this is one of the main reasons why I didn't take the WH-1000XM6 on a recent intercontinental flight — I prefer the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 in this regard.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The QC Ultra Gen 2 is much better to wear for an extended duration, and even on a 16-hour flight, I had no issues wearing the headset even if it's 9g heavier — I can't imagine doing that with the WH-1000XM6. Where the WH-1000XM6 comes into its own is noise isolation; Sony does a terrific job with ANC, and that hasn't changed this year. The headset blocks out ambient sounds really well in noisy surroundings, outmatching Bose by a marginal amount.

When it comes to audio quality, the WH-1000XM6 continues to be a bit bass-heavy, though not as much as its predecessors. The headset has the same 30mm driver as the WH-1000XM5, but changes to the tuning means you get a slightly different sound.