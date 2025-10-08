Ditch your Sony — this Bose-powered headset costs just $109

There are three things I look for in a headset: reliable noise isolation, good sound quality, and a lightweight fit that should be good for all-day use. Other considerations like fold-flat design and long-lasting battery are good to have, but they're not dealbreakers. I used Bose's QuietComfort Ultra and Nothing's headsets for most of the year, and I switched to Baseus' Inspire XH1 last month.

What's so interesting about the Inspire XH1 is that it features sound tuned by Bose. This makes a huge difference, and the sound quality is easily among the best of any sub-$300 headset I used. It is lighter than most headsets, blocks ambient noise incredibly well, and lasts over 40 hours between charges. The best part? It costs just $109 as part of Prime Day; I'm not kidding when I say that this is the best audio deal you'll find.

✅Recommended if: You need a headset that doesn't cost as much as the Sony WH-1000XM5 but still gives you detailed sound, spatial audio, terrific noise isolation, and a lightweight fit that can be worn for hours on end. The value is just the icing on the cake.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't need a headset right now (I can't think of any negatives at this price).

The Inspire XH1 is lighter than the XM5, and the design is very similar to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra — which isn't a coincidence. You get a swiveling headband that's comfortable, and the padded leather ear cushions are highly comfortable. I used these for hours on end and didn't feel any fatigue at all.

The foldable design along with the bundled hard shell case allows you to take the headset anywhere, and you get physical controls to adjust volume, toggle various modes, and music playback. On that note, there's spatial audio, and it makes a difference. The sound quality out of the box is among the best of any Bluetooth headset, much less budget models. That's down to the Bose tuning, with the XH1 holding its own against rivals that cost twice or even thrice as much.

There is a bit of a bass exuberance, and the treble is harsh at times, but you can tailor the sound to your preferences without too much of a hassle. The headset also does an excellent job tuning out ambient sounds to the tune of 48dB, and it was highly effective on flights. Talking about travel, the 50-hour battery life is more than adequate even for transcontinental journeys, and that's one of the reasons why I switched to the XH1.

It's available in four color options, and it connects to two devices at once. You get the LDAC codec in addition to the standard SBC and AAC codecs, and the angled drivers have sound quality that lends itself well to any genre.

All of this is my way of saying that this headset is an outlier, and while it doesn't have the prominence of Sony and Bose's products, it has the sound quality to match. Best of all, it is an unbeatable value at $109.