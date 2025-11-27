I'm writing this on a pleasant short-haul flight (I got the business class upgrade), and looking at travel statistics for the year, and I just hit over 100 hours of flying time over the course of 2025. I used to travel extensively in the past, but it's only this year that I started doing so again, and it has been enjoyable.

A big part of what makes travel fun is a good headset; having the ability to tune out all the sounds and distractions is just great, and this year, I've been using Bose's QuietComfort Ultra and the QC Ultra Gen 2 a lot. I used both headsets for hundreds of hours, and while I initially used to prefer Sony, I just like the better comfort that Bose provides, and the neutral sound.

The QuietComfort Ultra in particular is a terrific deal, now available at just $298. The QC Ultra Gen 2 debuted recently, so they're only down by $50, coming out to $399.

Save 31% Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones: was $429 now $298 at Amazon The QuietComfort Ultra is still a terrific choice (I'm using it right now), and at $298, it is a much better value. You get outstanding noise isolation, amazing sound quality, and exquisite comfort with a long-lasting battery.

Save 11% Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones Gen 2: was $449 now $399 at Amazon The QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 doesn't differ much when it comes to the design, and the sound quality is pretty much the same as its predecessor — albeit with a few tweaks. The battery life is much better and you get useful extras like USB-C audio, and if you need the best that Bose has to offer, this is the one to get.

If you excuse the long-winded intro, what I'm saying is that Bose makes really good headsets, so if you're using another headset and have been eyeing either Bose product, now is the time to get in on the action.

Now, am I saying that you wearing these headsets will get you a flight upgrade? No. But it's always nice to have a headset that tunes out the jet engine whine, the rattle of the drinks cart, and all the annoying sounds you have to put up with while traveling. The QuietComfort Ultra has a lightweight design, and it doesn't exert any pressure whatsoever, making it highly comfortable to wear.

The sound quality is terrific, but that's always been the case with Bose products. The QC Ultra has a neutral sound that allows instruments and vocals to shine, and you still get engaging bass that's full of vibrancy. The noise isolation is among the best of any headset, and I honestly just use the headset without even playing any music at times while on a flight.

There isn't much different with the QC Ultra Gen 2, and that's how you know its predecessor is truly noteworthy. Bose didn't change the design or sound tuning, instead adding USB-C audio — a nice-to-have feature — and increasing the battery life to 30 hours. Now, the QC Ultra is decent enough in its own right, lasting 24 hours on a full charge, but having that little bit extra makes a difference on intercontinental flights — as I found out on a recent visit to Mexico from India.

Now, having used both headsets extensively this year, I'd suggest just getting the QuietComfort Ultra; it's a much better deal at $298, and you're not really missing out on much. If you need the absolute latest from Bose, the QC Ultra 2 is the obvious choice at $399. With that done, I'm going to return to my in-flight movie.