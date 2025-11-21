Want great audio for less? One of the best headphones I tested in 2025 is down to just $99, and you shouldn't sleep on this deal

If you haven't heard of Baseus, the Chinese brand is known for its chargers, power banks, and other accessories. It also makes audio products, and it collaborated with Bose earlier this year to roll out the Inspire range, including the XH1 headset and XP1 earbuds.

The XH1 headset in particular is terrific; it sounds very similar to Bose's QuietComfort headsets, and that's because the sound is tuned by Bose. The design itself is nearly identical to Bose headsets, but because this is ultimately a Baseus product, you don't have to pay anywhere as much. The XH1 retails for $149, and it is now down to $99 on Amazon, making it an even better value. Honestly, I don't think you can get as good a sound from any other $100 headset — I should know, as I've tested most of them.

The Inspire XH1 headset showcases the potential of good tuning — the sound quality is among the best of any headset in this category. You also get excellent noise isolation, a decent amount of customizability with the app, and an unbeatable value, particularly at $99.

If you don't need an over-ear headset and are interested at earbuds, the Inspire XP1 buds are also down to $99. Similar to the headset, the buds have standout audio quality, a comfortable fit, and good battery life.

✅Recommended if: You want a value-focused headset that sounds amazing.

❌Skip this deal if: You need AptX codecs, and dust/water resistance.

The only thing missing on this headset is AptX codecs; you get the usual SBC and AAC, and that's about it. Other than that, the XH1 doesn't really miss a beat; the headset has a stylish design and is comfortable even with all-day use, the battery easily lasts 50 hours — much more than Bose and Sony — and it's even available in interesting color variants.

It's the sound quality where the XH1 stands out the most; the headset has thoroughly engaging bass, along with a clean mid-range and decent treble. While I wouldn't say it sounds as good as my Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 headset, it comes mighty close, and that alone is a big deal considering the XH1 costs just one-fourth as much.

The battery life is phenomenal, and it lasts longer than any other headset I own. It doesn't get dust and water resistance, so in that sense, it is similar to other Bose headsets. However, when you consider the cost — particularly at $99 — and the build quality along with the design and terrific sound, there's no question that you're getting one of the best headsets in this category.