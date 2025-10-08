Innovation tends to trickle down to all price points. Eventually, features that once came with a premium price tag become available on cheaper models, and budget buyers benefit. With the right expectations, you can get a great pair of ANC headphones for under $100.

The OneOdio Focus A6 come with an attractive $70 price normally, but their cost is now truly wild thanks to last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals. You can snag these headphones for only $55 at Amazon for a bit longer, which is a 20% discount compared to their already-low price.

If you're wary about the quality of over-ear headphones priced this cheap, fear not, because I've spent plenty of time testing the OneOdio Focus A6 and I'll give you my verdict.

OneOdio Focus A6: $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon The OneOdio Focus A6 provide only the basics to hit an attractive price point. These headphones are usually on the lower end of the market, but Prime Day makes them even cheaper for a limited time. They're over-ear headphones with USB-C, ANC, LDAC support, and physical controls. With up to 75 hours of battery, the Focus A6 are an endurance champ.

✅Recommended if: you have a tight budget and want a pair of wireless, over-ear headphones; you need active noise-canceling and transparency modes; you value long battery life with ANC on or off.

❌Skip this deal if: you have more to spend and want better sound or ANC quality; you need headphones with a 3.5mm jack.

What do you get from a $55 pair of headphones in 2025?

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

As I insinuated earlier, setting the right expectations is crucial to enjoying the OneOdio Focus A6. At only $55, these headphones aren't going to blow you away in terms of sound quality or active noise cancelation (ANC). When you account for the price, they feel much more impressive. There's plenty of volume and the sound signature is actually quite balanced, even if the Focus A6 might benefit from slightly more bass.

OneOdio says that the Focus A6 use a five-microphone system for ANC that "blocks up to 98% of background hum and engine noise." After testing the Focus A6 for myself, this is the best way to describe the headphones' ANC capabilities. The OneOdio Focus A6 will do just fine and canceling out consistent, low-end sounds.

Compared to more expensive options, they won't do as well with voices, music, or bursts of noise. You shouldn't expect the Focus A6 to completely block out a noisy coffee shop or a crowded office, but you can expect them to eliminate a loud A/C unit or a running car engine. That said, the passive noise cancelation is decent and turning up the volume certainly helps muffle external noise.

Transparency mode is solid, too — you can hold a conversation while wearing the Focus A6 with this setting enabled. It's also nice that you can cycle through modes with a physical button, even if the plastic used here feels somewhat cheap.

There are plenty of redeeming qualities of the OneOdio Focus A6 as well. There's a USB-C port used for charging and wired audio playback, with support for the high-res LDAC audio codec. Additionally, battery life is outstanding, as the Focus A6 offer 70 hours with ANC off and 40 hours with ANC on.

As long as you don't expect too much for from the OneOdio Focus A6, they prove to be a reasonable set of ANC headphones at a $55 price point that feels too good to be true.