Audio nerds have plenty of Black Friday headphones deals to tempt them, with hundreds off the fanciest Sony or Bose ANC headphones — but they'll still cost you $200 and up. For mere mortals like you and me, a simple pair of affordable, reliable headphones is much better.

My genuine recommendation? The Sony ZX Wired On-Ear Headphones, which are just $12.99 (48% off) at Best Buy, or the upgraded Sony ZX with mic for $19.99 (43% off) at Amazon if you plan to use these for Google Meet or Discord.

I've been using my Sony ZXs every workday since February 2022, plus most weekends, wired into my Sony DualSense or Xbox Wireless Controllers for long gaming sessions. My fiancée also uses hers regularly, though her pair is in much better shape and should last a couple more years. In my case, I don't mind having to buy a new pair after nearly four years, considering the great price.