I've been recommending these Sony headphones every Black Friday for years, and now they're cheaper than they've EVER been

Tis the season for Black Friday headphone deals, but while everyone else is encouraging you to buy the latest and greatest models, allow me to suggest an alternative. The Sony WH-1000XM4, which were first released back in 2020, have been my ride-or-die cans for years now, and even though I have newer headphones with more high-tech features and arguably better sound, I simply can't quit my XM4s.

Of course, I'm not completely nuts, so I wouldn't suggest buying the Sony WH-1000XM4 at full price these days. But slap on a 54% Black Friday discount at Best Buy and the last-gen headphones become an absolute steal.

The classic Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $159.99 at Best Buy Despite their slightly advanced age, the Sony WH-1000XM4 still hold their own against the best wireless headphones on the market. Grab these cans during Best Buy's Black Friday sale and you'll score a whopping $190 off your purchase, which is a discount of over 50%! This is the lowest price I've ever seen on the headphones, so act fast if you're interested.

If you don't mind buying wireless headphones that are *shudder* over five years old, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a great pick, with up to 30 hours of battery life consistently, customizable EQ settings with active noise cancellation (ANC), and a comfortable design that you can wear all day (trust me, I do it all the time).

I've used my Sony WH-1000XM4 back to back with newer headphones, such as the Sony WH-1000XM5, and I can confirm that the sound is mostly indistinguishable with casual use. This is especially true if you use the companion app that lets you fine-tune EQ settings directly from your smartphone. The Sony WH-1000XM4 also have a convenient folding design that the XM5 lack, which is a major selling point if you travel or commute with your headphones a lot.

That said, ANC is noticeably better on the XM5 and, of course, the even-newer Sony WH-1000XM6, but the upgraded tech comes with a steeper price tag to match. Compared to other noise-cancelling headphones under $200, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still quite impressive.

Still want the newer models?

The standard Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $248 at Amazon If you don't mind paying more, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are objectively better than their predecessors, with upgraded noise cancellation and a more-balanced sound profile. Does the spec boost justify the price tag? That's up to you, but this 38% Black Friday discount certainly doesn't hurt.