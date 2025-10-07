CRYING: my favorite Sony headphones are 46% off for Prime Day, and now I wish I could time travel

Another Prime Day, another opportunity for me to question my life decisions. The Sony WH-1000XM4, for example, are my favorite wireless headphones, and now Amazon is slashing an absurd 46% off the cans during this two-day sale event. That's an amazing deal for you, but for me? It's simply another example of a time when I should have waited for a sale to make a major tech purchase. Oh well, I regret nothing (note to editor: insert sobbing emoji here).

The only catch is that the deal is exclusive to Prime members. Haven't joined yet? Consider signing up for the 30-day free trial to enjoy all the benefits of Prime Day without paying a cent. Alternatively, you could just buy the Sony headphones from Best Buy, where they're receiving the same historic price drop. The choice is yours, just don't miss this opportunity like I did!

My beloved Sony WH-1000XM4 have crashed to a record low price

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $188 at Amazon I've been using the Sony WH-1000XM4 as my daily headphones for years, and I don't see that changing any time soon. What is changing is the price, as the XM4s are currently a ridiculous 46% OFF during Prime Big Deal Days. The headphones deal ends tomorrow night (October 8th) at midnight, so don't wait too long to make your move!

The best wireless headphones for Android users need to have three things: comfort, sound quality, and cutting-edge features. Despite their age, the Sony WH-1000XM4 have all of these traits in spades, with customizable ANC (active noise cancellation) and a bunch of EQ settings that you can personalize directly from the companion Sony app.

I generally wear these noise-cancelling headphones for the majority of my workday, so I can confirm that the ANC has successfully blocked out the sound of lawn mowers, traffic, and my partner's own work calls. Sony quotes up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and I can also verify that I generally only have to charge the XM4 about once per week.

The sound quality delivered by the Sony XM4 is immersive and balanced too, as I have used these cans for everything from acoustic folk and death metal albums to staff meetings and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Sure, there are newer models to consider — and both the XM5 and XM6 might be better wireless headphones overall — but for me, the Sony WH-1000XM4 hit that sweet spot. If you can afford them, go with the newer generations of Sony headphones, but if you're looking to save some cash this Prime Day, this is easily my favorite headphones deal of them all.