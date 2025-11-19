The best workout earbuds I've ever worn helped me hit my marathon PR. Here's how the Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus earbuds and their Dolby Audio sound keep me motivated

Still sometimes refuses to charge in case and can be susceptible to sweat damage

The Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus, like its predecessors, are fantastic workout earbuds with all-day battery life and a unique open-ear design perfect for both serious and casual athletes. The new Dolby Audio mode makes all music and spoken content more vibrant, while Qi wireless charging is a minor perk.

I gave the Shokz OpenFit 2 earbuds a five-star review back in February, praising them for addressing most of the problems that made the 2023 OpenFits a flawed but promising workout companion. I've now moved on to the OpenFit 2 Plus earbuds, which means I've spent two straight years wearing them across thousands of miles of running.

I've switched sporadically to bone conduction earbuds or smart glasses like the Oakley Meta Vanguard; I'll take any open-ear solution that preserves situational awareness for outdoor runs. But when I needed a marathon companion for four hours, I wore the OpenFit 2 Plus.

These earbuds add two key features compared to the OpenFit 2: wireless charging and a Dolby Audio mode. I'll explain whether these perks justify the extra $20, while covering the same excellent perks and lingering complaints from my original OpenFit 2 review.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus specs Category Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus Materials PC, silicone Weight 9.4g (earbuds); 56g (case) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4; 2 devices via multipoint pairing; Up to 33 feet Audio profiles and codecs A2DP, AVRCP, HFP; SBC, AAC Battery life 11 hours (56mAh); 9 hours with Dolby Audio; Up to 48 hours with case (600mAh) Charging speed 2 hours in 10 minutes; 100% in 60 minutes; 100 minutes to charge case and earbuds Frequency 50Hz–16Hz Sensitivity Woofer: 96.5dB ± 2.5dB; Tweeter: 94.5dB ± 3dB; Microphone: -38 dB ± 1 dB Protection IP55 (earbuds, not case)

You don't need Dolby Audio, but you'll love it

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Shokz OpenFit 2 and 2 Plus are very similar, to the point that if I don't toggle the Dolby Audio setting, they sound identical.

To quote my original review, the OpenFit 2 series "hits highs and lows in a balanced, rich way" on the Standard setting. I make a point of switching to Vocal for chill audiobook vibes or YouTube playlists while working, or Bass Boost to make R&B tracks a bit punchier outdoors, but you don't need to do this. You get high-quality audio by default across a range of genres.

Open-ear, bone-conduction earbuds I've tested tend to produce tinny audio at higher frequencies and must be cranked to max volume outdoors for phone calls, vibrating uncomfortably against my ears. With the OpenFit 2 series, my indie music or outdoor chats with family are rich and clear at 50% volume.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

That's why I didn't think I needed the OpenFit 2 Plus's Dolby Audio mode. Still, after testing it out, I regret to inform current OpenFit 2 owners that it does upgrade the audio experience in a subtle, pleasurable way, but not enough to spend another $200 for a slight glow-up. For new buyers, though, the extra $20 for Dolby Audio pays for itself in rich, immersive sound.

The OpenFit 2 Plus' Dolby Audio setting makes songs more resonant, like you're sitting in the middle of a home theater set-up with the sound reverberating off the walls.

I noted how "luther" by Kendrick Lamar & SZA sounded "rich and harmonious for both the deep and high portions" in my original review; with Dolby Audio activated, though, I catch even more details of the instrumentals behind the track, closer to the level I'd expect from "traditional" wireless earbuds.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Basically, Dolby Audio mode makes tracks more distinct and intense at lower volumes. Even outdoors, and with quieter artists like Billie Eilish, I rarely go above 33% of max volume; any higher feels excessive for enjoying the music and is likely to disrupt my situational awareness.

Dolby Audio is a nice perk, both for audiophiles who want more "traditional" sound quality and for casual users who don't want to fiddle with EQ settings too much. I don't feel the need to use Vocal EQ mode for audiobooks anymore, for example, because Dolby Audio makes the narrator feel like they're sitting in the room next to me.

That said, if you're looking to save money, you can choose the OpenFit 2s and just be prepared to crank the volume a little higher; you'll still get excellent audio quality compared to other workout earbuds.

Wireless charging is a major plus

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The other "Plus" upgrade is wireless charging; the Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus works with all Qi-certified wireless chargers. You plop it on a charger, and an orange indicator light will appear. Go about your day, and when the light turns green, take it off, knowing you have 48 hours of workout playlists left.

This upgrade is superfluous, given you can plug in a USB-C cable at any time and hit 100% power much more quickly. But if you have plenty of Qi chargers in your house, you might be more likely to remember to charge your earbuds when putting them away.

Shokz didn't give the OpenFit 2 Plus a good way to signal when the case is close to empty. In fact, I've found that when it's at or below 15% power, it won't recharge my earbuds, leaving them at their current charge. When my next workout rolls around, I'm forced to wait to charge them before I can leave, or I don't notice and they die mid-activity.

This wireless charging perk sidesteps this issue by making it more seamless to top off the charging case. Personally, I wish Shokz had given it a speaker for a low-battery warning and Find My functionality instead.

OpenFit 2 Plus are perfect for runners, with one caveat

Image 1 of 2

What makes the OpenFit 2 Plus work is the thin, comfortable ear hook that secures it in place and angles the speakers directly into your canal. They've never fallen off across hundreds of hours of use, even when wearing glasses, and while they're a bit distracting when sitting at a desk, you'll forget about them when working out or walking about doing chores.

The directional audio ensures there's minimal audio bleed, even with Dolby Audio. People right next to you indoors can hear the hint of the beat and melody, but not the lyrics, and ambient noise outdoors ensures no one will catch anything.

It goes without saying that you won't get any ANC, and some athletes will prefer an option that can switch between noise passthrough and cancellation with a tap. I prefer workout earbuds that don't have to be shoved uncomfortably deep into my ears so that they won't fall out mid-run.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The original OpenFits had obnoxious touchpad controls that rarely worked as intended and often caused accidental music pausing or phone hang-ups. Shokz wisely added a physical button this generation, making it easy to double-press to your next track or long-press to increase or decrease the volume without breaking stride.

Shokz also increased the battery life by four hours to 11 total, though Dolby Audio cuts that boost in half. I rarely use the OpenFit 2 Plus that long, but on my marathon day, I started wearing them at 5:30 a.m., streamed music (with Dolby Audio enabled) for 4+ hours, wore them to the airport, had an hour of phone calls with family, and then watched a two-hour movie on my flight. By 6 p.m., my earbuds were at 20%; I hadn't used them the entire time, but their standby battery life is excellent, too.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Shokz promises IP55 dust and water resistance, good enough to handle most dust, rain, sweat, splashes, and light water "jets." That makes me confident wearing them for long runs, but brings me to my one warning: don't put these earbuds directly into the case after a workout if they're wet or sweat-covered.

The case's magnetic pins can also pick up dirt and grime from the earbuds, preventing proper charging and keeping the earbuds connected to your phone even after you close the case. This was more of a problem with the original OpenFits, but the issue has unfortunately persisted this generation, to a lesser extent.

Should you buy the Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus?

The Shokz OpenFit 2+ (left) and OpenFit 2 (right)

Everyone from dedicated athletes to casual daily strollers will love the Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus for their vibrant audio, lightweight but secure fit, and all-day battery life.

They connect with both my phone and laptop thanks to multipoint pairing, and could theoretically be a good fit for an open-layout office or warehouse gig where music is allowed but you need to hear your surroundings. But I think they're mostly right for workouts, and if you need noise cancellation or a more subtle in-ear design, they won't be the right fit.

But I wasn't lying when I said I've been wearing Shokz OpenFits for years, and as long as I keep cleaning them after workouts to prevent any internal damage, I fully intend to keep wearing them for my future training and races. They keep me motivated while still allowing me to stay safe and prevent collisions with other athletes.

Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus $197.67 at Amazon Check Walmart Plus a little razzle dazzle The OpenFit 2 Plus take a winning formula and make it better with useful additions like wireless charging and Dolby Audio, making these greta for runners.

Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus FAQs

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

What's different between the OpenFit 2 Plus, 2, and Air? The Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus are nearly identical to the OpenFit 2, except with the Dolby Audio toggle available in the Shokz app. The charging case has the same capacity but incorporates Qi wireless charging. And the Plus has Black, Black-and-Gold HYROX, and Silver finishes, while the OpenFit 2 has Black and White. The OpenFit Air is much more affordable, but you get five fewer hours of battery life, only one driver instead of DualBoost drivers, finicky touch controls with no physical button, slightly worse water resistance (IP54), and no Dolby Audio.

What's the difference between Shokz's air and bone conduction headphones? Bone conduction earbuds like the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 bypass your eardrum and send audio directly through your temporal bone into your inner ear. Bone conduction earbuds often use a neckband to anchor both earbuds, while the OpenFit series sits independently on your ears.

What button and touchpad shortcuts do the OpenFit 2 Plus support? Each earbud has a button. Click either button once to play or pause music, answer a call, or end a call. Hold the left or right button to decrease or increase audio volume. Double-click either button for the next track, or triple-click either button for the previous track; you can also customize these options. Each earbud also has a touchpad on the back, which lets you enable a long-press shortcut to activate your voice assistant.