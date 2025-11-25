My favorite workout earbuds have a new name and impactful quality-of-life updates

In a world full of long, forgettable earbud names, be a Powerbeats Fit. Apple has updated and rebranded the Beats Fit Pro, one of my favorite fitness-focused earbuds, and brought it under the Powerbeats lineup. Easy to recommend, they stay comfortably locked in like no other, with solid sound, and are much more pocketable than before.

There is no shortage of headphones in the consumer audio space that have long, forgettable names. Sometimes it’s just that brands have confusing product tiers or groupings. Beats wanted to take some of the guesswork out of their line and has added one of their highly lauded earbuds under the banner of one of their best sellers, the Powerbeats Pros.

In September of 2025, Beats updated and rebranded their Beats Fit Pro to the new Powerbeats Fit. That means buyers now have two choices in the Powerbeats lineup. I’m going to tell you what the new Beats Powerbeats Fit has to offer and how they’ll differ from the Powerbeats Pro 2, so you can decide which is for you. Let’s go!

Powerbeats Fit: Price, availability, and specs

Launched in the summer of 2025, the Powerbeats Fit are available for $199.99 directly from Apple.com or in Apple stores. You’ll find them at other big box retailers like Best Buy or Target as well.

They launched in four different colors: Jet Black, Gravel Grey, Spark Orange, and Power Pink. Beats tends to release new colors, so you’ll likely see new colors at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Categories Beats Powerbeats Fit Conectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Speakers 9.5mm transducers Codec support SBC, AAC Weight 5.78g per earbud, 49.75 for the case Battery life Up to 27 hours of listening time with ANC/Transparency On - 6 hours of earbud usage with 21 additional hours from the case. Up to 30 hours of listening time with ANC/Transparency Off - 7 hours of earbud usage with 23 additional hours from the case. Fast Fuel: 5 minute charge = up to 1 hour of playback (ANC On) Full System Charge (buds + case) = 2 hours Charging USB-C App support Android, iOS Microphone 6 mics total Colors POWER PINK, GRAVEL GRAY, JET BLACK , SPARK ORANGE Ear tips Large, medium, small, extra small

Beats Powerbeats Fit: What I like

Beats Fit Pro have been one of my all-time favorite fitness-focused Bluetooth earbuds, along with the Powerbeats Pro series. Though they do sound quite good, that isn’t my primary reason for loving them for my workouts. They are incredibly comfortable for me, yet so locked in my ears that dynamic HIIT workouts don’t dislodge them or make me feel like I need to reseat them. In that regard, Beats has taken my experience to the next level!

First up, though subtle, Beats has made two highly impactful quality-of-life changes. The wingtips, which slide into and press against your ear’s concha to lock them in, have been refined and, according to Beats, are roughly 20% more flexible. I can’t tell you they are precisely that, but I can say they definitely feel more “bendy” than before.

And, comparing them side-by-side, you can see they’ve smoothed out what were once very angular edges along the entirety of the wingtips. Both refinements combine like Voltron to form a fatigue-fighting wingtip that's even more comfortable for me than the Beats Fit Pro’s already were.