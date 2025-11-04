AirPods Pro 3 represent Apple's loftiest audio goals yet. The company tried to address a long-running problem with AirPods, poor fit, while improving sound quality, ANC, and battery life. It achieved a few of those goals, delivering better sound quality and shockingly-good noise cancelation. However, the redesigned earbuds will still fit poorly in some ears, and extra earbud battery life is canceled out with shorter case battery life.

Since their first generation, AirPods Pro have been widely regarded as some of the best wireless earbuds available. They offer outstanding sound quality and superb active noise cancellation, but they've always come with a few qualifiers. They're the best if you happen to be deep into the Apple ecosystem. They're the best if they fit comfortably and securely in your ears.

Apple tried to address one of these pain points with the AirPods Pro 3, and you can probably guess which one. AirPods Pro 3 aren't any friendlier with Android or Windows devices, but they do have a refreshed design with new ear tips that claim to address comfort and fit for the masses. The earbuds borrow quite a bit from the Powerbeats Pro 2, including the insertion angle and heart-rate monitor for workout tracking.

The AirPods Pro 3 are said to have "the world's best ANC of any in-ear wireless headphones," along with improved sound quality. After a month of testing, I can say that's probably true. However, as someone who has struggled with comfort on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2, I'm disappointed to report that the AirPods Pro 3 aren't much better.

Testing AirPods Pro 3 with an unforgiving ear shape reminded me that standout ANC or sound quality can't compensate for weak fundamentals, such as fit. For those who find the AirPods Pro 3 comfortable and secure, these are the best-in-class earbuds. They're just not a one-size-fits-all solution, and competitors do a better job at accommodating different ears.

AirPods Pro 3: Pricing, specs, and availability

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Apple launched the AirPods Pro 3 on Sept. 19, 2025 following an announcement alongside the iPhone 17 series. They're now widely available retailing for $249, but have already seen a few brief discounts at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. AirPods Pro 3 are only available in white. The earbuds work best with Apple devices, but can connect to any Bluetooth device.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Category AirPods Pro 3 Audio Custom high-excursion Apple driver, Custom high dynamic range amplifier, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, Personalized Volume, Loud Sound Reduction, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Adaptive EQ, Studio-quality audio recording, Vent system for pressure equalization Processor Apple H2 headphone chip, Apple second-generation Ultra Wideband chip in MagSafe Charging Case Durability IP57 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Sensors Dual beamforming microphones, Inward-facing microphone, Skin-detect sensor, Motion-detecting accelerometer, Speech-detecting accelerometer, Heart rate sensor for workouts, Touch control Battery Up to eight hours of charge with ANC enabled, up to 24 hours including charging case Charging case Works with MagSafe charger, Apple Watch charger, Qi‑certified chargers, or USB‑C connector, Includes a speaker for use with Find My Ear tip material Hybrid silicone/foam

AirPods Pro 3: What's good

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

While comfort is a dark cloud over the overall experience for me, the AirPods Pro 3 have plenty of redeeming qualities, and they'll shine especially bright for those who find they fit great.

Similar to the Powerbeats Pro 2, the AirPods Pro 3's ear tips and audio drivers are angled differently. This allows the sound to go straight into your ear canal for better quality and volume. The redesigned earbuds, packing vents that control airflow, help create a better spatial feel and improved sound quality across the board.

AirPods Pro 3 appear to use the exact same drivers as their predecessor, which Apple calls a "custom high-excursion driver." The earbuds are also powered by the same chip, the Apple H2. It may be hard to believe, but the AirPods Pro 3 really do sound better, largely due to the redesigned "multiport acoustic architecture" and fresh tuning.

You can see the AirPods Pro 3 vents that help create what Apple calls a "multiport acoustic architecture." (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Apple uses an "Adaptive EQ" to set the sound signature for AirPods, and it isn't customizable like most earbuds. This time, the AirPods Pro 3 feature much deeper and stronger low-end frequencies with bright highs. Apple says its new Adaptive EQ "transforms the bass response" and "brings vivid vocal clarity to higher frequencies," which is readily apparent even to casual listeners when playing music with AirPods Pro 3.

I don't mind the new sound signature, although a common criticism with this style of tuning is that mids are occasionally lost through overemphasizing the lows and highs. In this case, I find that AirPods Pro 3 are exciting to listen to, even if they aren't the most balanced earbuds on the market.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Songs that already have a good amount of bass, like Raekwon's "Guillotine," are reproduced well without an overwhelming feel. The bass-centric audio profile seems to affect tracks that lie in the middle, such as Alessia Cara's "Slow Motion," a pop piece with a groovy baseline that AirPods Pro 3 turn into a focal point. It's also not rare to see the earbuds highlight sounds at the high end of the spectrum, which I heard from the hi-hat and ride cymbal in Supertramp's soft rock title "Oh Darling."

The problem is that, because Apple presets Adaptive EQ and you can't adjust it yourself, listeners will have no recourse if they hate it. I'm sure there are some people who will prefer the AirPods Pro 2's sound signature over the new one, and it's a shame custom EQ support isn't here.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Active noise-canceling is also improved, with Apple claiming it's up to two times better than the AirPods Pro 2 and up to four times better than the AirPods Pro 3. Those claims check out, but they may be related to the brand's switch to hybrid ear tips, which combine foam and silicone to passively block more unwanted noise than the older silicone versions.

Unless you're trying to use the AirPods Pro 3 as your only pair of ANC headphones, ditching over-ear headphones entirely, the gains probably won't matter much. That said, I can use the AirPods Pro 3 on a plane in a pinch, which I haven't been able to say about other in-ears.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

It's also worth giving Apple a tip of the cap for all the software features it added to AirPods Pro 3. There's live translation, automatic pausing when you fall asleep, adaptive charging, and remote camera control. Best of all, Apple tends to upgrade AirPods over time and release software updates regularly — many of these features are also coming to AirPods Pro 2 owners for free.

As an added bonus, AirPods Pro 3 have an optical heart rate sensor for light workout tracking. It's nice for when you forget to wear a proper workout tracker, and we have in-depth coverage of the feature here. However, Powerbeats Pro 2 will be undoubtedly better for workouts than AirPods Pro 3, and were the first to add the functionality.

AirPods Pro 3: What's not good

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

In my experience, Apple's ambitious claims about improved fit are only partially true. The hybrid ear tips, which feature a silicone exterior for flexibility and sweatproofing plus a foam interior that expands to fill your ear canal when inserted, work as expected. The AirPods Pro 3 are the most secure pair of AirPods I've used, and they stayed in place during a 5K run, requiring only a handful of adjustments throughout.

While they are secure, I don't find them very comfortable. To get a great seal (necessary for ANC) and a fit that won't slip out of your ears, you might need to use an ear tip size larger than you'd typically find comfortable. If you go smaller, comfort might be improved, but fitment and seal suffer.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I struggled with AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2 fit, too, but I prefer the older models. Even being slightly less secure, they're more comfortable and seem to create a better seal while doing so.

Of course, I'm only one person, and I've seen all kinds of takes regarding AirPods Pro 3 on social media. There are camps that find AirPods Pro 3 better, worse, and the same in terms of fit. It's unfortunate that there is a strong possibility AirPods Pro 2 owners will upgrade only to find their fit isn't as good. The only way to find out for sure is to try them in your ears firsthand.

AirPods Pro 3: Competition

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

For most, the AirPods Pro 3 will be competing with the AirPods Pro 2. The jump from AirPods Pro to AirPods Pro 2 was quite significant, but the one to AirPods Pro 3 is more modest. Apple claims the new earbuds are up to twice as effective in certain situations, which is likely due to the switch to foam ear tips for improved passive isolation, rather than a technological overhaul. The big reason to upgrade will be the redesigned earbuds, which might fit better or worse, depending on your ears.

(Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

Android users will be trying to decide whether AirPods Pro 3 are better than the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, or OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

The truth is, each pair first-party earbuds have their own advantages, and you should probably pick the ones that match your phone. Apple takes the crown in ANC, Google has the comfort locked down, and Samsung has the standout sound signature. OnePlus has the value situation covered, costing less than the rest at just $180.

But if you want the best, and most versatile, my pick is none of the above. Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 earbuds steal the show with their balance — these earbuds are comfortable and great-sounding with ANC that can challenge AirPods Pro 3. They'll also work across iOS and Android seamlessly.

AirPods Pro 3: Should you buy them?

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

You should buy these if...

You've tried AirPods Pro 3 and know they fit comfortably (or are buying from a retailer with a flexible return policy)

You want supreme ANC quality and a sound signature that's detailed and bass-heavy

You primarily use Apple devices, or are willing to give up a few features when using the earbuds in basic Bluetooth mode

You shouldn't buy these if...

You have picky ears and haven't found AirPods comfortable in the past

You prefer the sound signature of AirPods Pro 2 and don't need extras, like a heart-rate sensor

You use an Android phone and don't want the hassle of using AirPods Pro 3 with limited features

Comfort is a crucial aspect of wireless earbuds, and it's also a category that's impossible to master. There's no pair of earbuds that will fit perfectly for everyone. With that being said, AirPods Pro are known for being hit or miss in terms of comfort, and AirPods Pro 3 don't do much to change that perception.

The other additions don't move the needle for me. If there were extras that made me want to look past the AirPods Pro 3's questionable fit, I'd consider keeping them as my daily driver. That isn't the case, and perhaps that's because I have AirPods Pro 2 and Powerbeats Pro 2. The older AirPods are slightly more comfortable, albeit less secure, and Powerbeats Pro 2 have the heart-rate tracking features and a hook for maximum stability.

If you're in the same boat and have AirPods Pro 2 or Powerbeats Pro 2, you probably don't need to upgrade. In fact, you might want to consider grabbing Powerbeats Pro 2 instead of AirPods Pro 3 if a better fit and heart-rate tracking are what you're after. The upgrade is a lot easier to justify if you're coming from the first-generation AirPods Pro.

And if you're a longtime Android user, it probably won't be worth the trouble of trying to use AirPods Pro 3 with your favorite devices — even if sound quality and ANC are marginally better.

FAQ

How is the active noise cancellation (ANC) and sound quality of the AirPods Pro 3? Apple claims the "world's best ANC of any in-ear wireless headphones," and that mostly holds up, thanks in part to the switch to hybrid in-ear tips. The AirPods Pro 3 also offer excellent sound quality, though it is noted as being a tad bass-heavy.

How is the comfort and fit of the AirPods Pro 3? Apple attempted to address the fit with a refreshed design and new ear tips. However, the fit is still "hit or miss" depending on your ear shape, and some users may find older models more comfortable.

What new features were added to the AirPods Pro 3? Key features include a built-in heart rate sensor for workout tracking, Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, and versatile charging support, including Qi2, USB-C, and Apple Watch charging pucks.