Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 3 are down to their lowest price at just $220

Apple took a big swing with the AirPods Pro 3 this year, and while they won't be for everyone as a result, these earbuds will be the absolute best for most people. I reviewed the AirPods Pro 3, and found them to have the best active noise-canceling performance of any pair of wireless earbuds I've tested. They've only been out for a few months, and that's why it's incredible to see AirPods Pro 3 already discounted to $219.99 on Amazon.

The same deal is live on Best Buy, Target, and Walmart as well, and it means now is the perfect time to save on AirPods Pro 3 as Black Friday approaches. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model of AirPods, down from their usual $249.99 retail price. Here's who the AirPods Pro 3 is (and isn't) made for.