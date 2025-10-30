Black Friday has come early with 34% OFF our favorite Samsung earbuds at Amazon

If you're in need of a cheap earbuds deal and you use Samsung devices, this early Black Friday sale might just be for you. Amazon has slashed 34% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds weeks ahead of one of the biggest sales event of the year, bringing our favorite earbuds for Samsung users down to just $165.

The Buds 3 Pro feature a number of useful improvements over Samsung's last-gen earbuds, notably including upgraded integration, drivers, and overall fit. The Buds 3 Pro are perfect for Galaxy phone and Watch users, and especially because of the inclusion of the hi-resolution SSC codec for lossless audio. Beyond that, these earbuds also include a powerful suite of active noise-canceling modes, AI features, and a decent battery life that's more than enough for the average user.

Additionally, they boast an improved stem-style earbud design, a comfortable fit with multiple ear tip sizes, wireless Qi charging, and three powerful mics for phone calls and voice commands.

To be sure, these may not be the best pick for anyone without Samsung devices who wants access to lossless audio, though if that isn't a dealbreaker for you then it may not matter.

Early Black Friday savings Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $165.00 at Amazon For a limited time ahead of Amazon's Black Friday sale, the retailer has chopped 34% off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pros, making them just $165. These earbuds are arguably the best pick for anyone with other Samsung devices, featuring easy integration, ANC, and helpful adaptive AI listening that users love.

Not what you're looking for? Check out our ultimate guide to Early Black Friday Samsung deals

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a pair of earbuds with a charging case, powerful audio quality, ANC, and other sound profile options; you want access to the latest in Samsung's adaptive AI audio features; you have other Samsung devices and want optimal compatibility.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't have other Samsung devices and you need access to hi-res audio formats; you're looking for earbuds with industry-leading battery life between case charges; you prefer headphones without the stem design that's become popular.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are our top pick in the best earbuds for Samsung users category, especially because of their high level of compatibility with Samsung devices and the first-party, hi-res SSC codec. Beyond that, these include ANC features, up to 6 hours of battery life per charge (or up to 26 using the case intermittently), and a comfortable fit that's well-liked by most buyers. They also feature IP57 ingress protection, three built-in microphones, and wireless Qi charging capabilities, alongside the USB-C fast charging port.

These may not necessarily be the top pick for those with non-Samsung devices, but if you do roll with Samsung, they're definitely worth considering—especially when discounted by this much.