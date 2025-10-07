Uh oh! Samsung's cheap 'Fan Edition' earbuds just dropped another 45% for Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day earbud deals are here, and among them is a 45% price drop on the already-affordable Samsung Galaxy Buds FE.

While these noise-cancelling earbuds normally retail for about 100 bucks, the current discount brings the price down to just $54. At this price point, it's hard to find many other competitors that even include ANC, let alone those from a brand-name like Samsung, whose products include a range of excellent phones, tablets, and laptops.

These make it particularly easy to pair with other Samsung devices, though they'll also work with just about any other Bluetooth-capable device. They also include touch buttons for playback and volume control, as well as simple recovery modes for finding the devices when they're lost. The included Galaxy AI features also allow for live, real-time translation in some languages, while it's also easy to use the microphones for easy access to multiple voice assistant systems.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $97.99 $54.99 for Amazon Prime Day Samsung's FE Galaxy Buds are already amongst the company's more affordable earbud picks, but Amazon has recently brought the price down by 41% for Prime Day. Now priced at just $55, the Galaxy Buds FE include key features like ANC, voice assistant compatibility, and automatic switching between media and phone calls.

✅Recommended if: you need a pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation for under $60; you have other devices within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem; you want earbuds that come with decent quality microphones for phone calls and quick voice assistant access.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for premium-level audio quality and high-resolution, lossless streaming in a pair of buds; you prefer earbuds designed with a stalk; you like over-ear headphones more than in-ears.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are certainly an economy-level earbud offering, and while they didn't make our best earbuds list, they still offer many of the qualities modern listeners love.

For one, the inclusion of ANC on a pair of earbuds at such a cheap sticker price is relatively rare. The so-called "Fan Edition" buds also come with built-in voice assistant access, real-time language translation features, and easy-to-use touch controls using the center platform on the earbuds. They also have SmartThings Find mode and Lost Mode for seeing their location on a map and sending a message to those who might find them, making them fairly easy to keep track of.

These earbuds are designed with a wing tip to help them stay in a user's ears more easily, and they also feature three silicone ear tip sizes in the package. While some users prefer a long, stalk earbud design or those that don't utilize an extra silicone ear tip, they look like a pretty decent pick for those who don't, and especially at this low price tag.