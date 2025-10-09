Whoa! These seriously cheap JBL earbuds just got even cheaper with 40% OFF during Amazon Prime Day

One of the year's biggest Amazon sales is nearing an end, and all sorts of earbud deals are about to be gone for good (or at least until Black Friday). One of them includes a 40% discount on the budget-friendly JBL Vibe Buds, bringing their price down to just $30.

The Vibe Buds include a basic charging case, three silicone ear tip sizes (which is pretty standard), and a bass-forward sound that buyers like. They shouldn't be misunderstood as premium earbuds, to be sure, and JBL has a lot to offer in that department, but they'll get the job done for those who need some cheap, basic buds.

JBL says they'll get up to 8 hours of battery life per charge, while they can also get an additional 24 hours out of the charging case. While they don't come with an active noise cancellation feature, they do include a Smart Ambient Aware mode that automatically adjusts to the wearer's surroundings when dialogue is detected. Currently, the Prime Day deal on the Vibe Buds is available for those in White, Black, or Beige.

40% OFF JBL Vibe Buds: $54.95 $29.95 for Amazon Prime Day The JBL Vibe Buds are already a cheap name-brand option, but with Prime Day's extra 40% off, they're a certified deal at under $30. While they don't have ANC, they do boast a bass-heavy JBL sound with customization available via the mobile app, as well as a useful Ambient Aware listening mode.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a cheap pair of wireless earbuds with a lot of bass; you like having earbuds with a design that has minimal or no stalk; you want earbuds with a water and dust resistance rating of at least IP54.

❌Skip this deal if: you need earbuds with ANC and have the budget to upgrade to a higher price range; you don't like earbuds and you'd prefer to check out some of the best JBL headphones, or those from another brand; you prefer earbuds with a more balanced audio profile, even before utilizing EQ and other customization options.

The JBL Vibe Buds are an economy-level pair of earbuds with a charging case, an ambient listening mode for tuning into one's surroundings, and a solid battery life for roughly a workday's worth of playtime per charge. JBL says they'll get users 8 hours of battery with each charge, while the charging case can offer up to 24 additional hours with intermittent charging. They also include a VoiceAware calling feature for balancing levels on a call, a TalkThru mode and Ambient Aware for staying clued into the outside world without having to stop listening.

While the earbuds themselves are rated IP54 for water and dust resistance, it's worth noting that the charging case is only rated an IPX2, meaning it isn't rated for dust protection and has minimal water resistance.