These Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 earbuds are a beautiful Jade color and $100 off their regular price

Gone are the days of carrying around a Walkman or any sort of iPod. Your phone handles the task of playing your music and other media as good or better, and you already have it in your bag or pocket.

The one thing you'll need is a good way to move the sound from the phone to your ears. Since nobody usually wants to hear your favorite song or movie soundtrack, a good set of headphones or earbuds are the way to go here.

That makes these Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 buds a great idea, especially now since you can save $100 while they're on sale at Amazon.

$100 off Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 Wireless Earbuds: $399 $299 at Amazon Bowers & Wilkins makes some of the most premium audio products around, and these Pi8 earbuds are no exception. Light, comfortable, and with sound quality to die for, grabbing them while they're on sale is a win.

✅Recommended if: You want a luxury pair of earbuds with ANC and support for High-Quality audio codecs.

❌Skip this deal if: You're not looking to spend a lot on earbuds or donp;t like ANC.

Take a pair of well-built wireless earbuds, add in excellent ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), throw in features like multiple device pairing and direct music streaming, and you'll have the perfect pair of headphones.

Next, slash the price by 25% for Amazon's Prime Big Deal days, and you need to look at them if you're in the market for a new set of headphones.

Bowers & Wilkins is a name renowned for their high-quality, premium audio products. These are no exceptions. They promise comfort and long battery life, with the ability to hear audio the way it was meant to be heard, thanks to AptX Lossless codec support.

The best price is for the lovely Jade green set, and they look every bit as good as they sound.