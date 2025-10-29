Hurry! Amazon is teasing Black Friday deals by slashing 26% OFF these premium Bowers & Wilkins headphones — but questions remain

Audiophiles, rejoice: the Black Friday deals are finally starting to trickle in, but you may not need to wait to score an excellent discount on premium noise-cancelling headphones. Weeks ahead of the big sale weekend, Amazon is carving 26% off the elegant Bowers & Wilkins PX8 headphones, knocking the price down to $519.59 for a limited time.

Bowers & Wilkins is widely-known for producing stylish, comfortable wireless headphones that please audiophiles and casual listeners alike, whether you're immersing yourself in classical music, metal, or an action-packed video game.

At $699, however, the PX8 might be a bit too expensive for some folks. Thankfully, this early Black Friday deal is making the headphones much more accessible. Will the price drop further as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday? It's very possible, but this deal is worthy enough on its own if you don't want to wait until next month.

26% OFF Bowers & Wilkins PX8: $699 $519.59 at Amazon The Bowers & Wilkins PX8 are among the best noise-cancelling headphones we've ever used, but they're far from cheap. Fortunately, Amazon has launched an early Black Friday deal that slashes 26% off the price of the luxurious cans, making them much more accessible for music lovers all over.

✅Recommended if: you want superbly detailed and balanced sound quality with excellent noise cancellation in a sleek, elegant package; you need headphones with great battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you enjoy having lots of customization options and EQ settings with your headphones; you follow a vegan or plant-based lifestyle (the PX8 use leather in their construction).

The Bowers & Wilkins PX8 are stunning headphones inside and out, with outstanding ANC (active noise cancellation) capabilities, a versatile sound signature, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. With a Nappa leather and aluminum construction, the PX8 also look and feel like the height of luxury, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other premium headphone brands like Bang & Olufsen.

Another standout feature is the headphones' USB-C port for audio, which lets you charge and listen to your favorite tunes without Bluetooth. The cans also come with a 3.5mm cable in the box.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

One thing that holds the Bowers & Wilkins PX8 back is the customization. Unlike the best headphones from Bose and Sony, the PX8 don't offer a ton of customization options in the companion app, which means you're limited to basic bass and treble control. The noise-cancellation also isn't very adjustable, which is a problem at this price point.

Fortunately, the headphones come with some pretty versatile default settings and excellent ANC support with passthrough, so it shouldn't be too much of an issue for most folks. That said, if you're an audiophile who likes to finetune your EQ settings, you may wish to look at other premium headphones, such as the Sony WH-1000XM6.

Needless to say, if you value great performance and sophistication in your devices, this headphones deal is a dream opportunity, no matter what you're listening to. Amazon is saying that stock is low, however, so I'd act fast if you're interested: miss this deal and you'll have to wait until Black Friday to score sweet savings.