Ditch the old headphones! Amazon's Black Friday sale just carved 44% OFF our favorite wireless headphones for battery life

If you're in need of a serious headphones deal, Amazon's Black Friday sale may have you covered. The retailer has chopped 44% off the price of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones, which are our top pick for the headphones with the best battery life. While they normally retail for $450, this deal chops $200 off that sticker price, making them significantly more competitive when compared with rivals.

The Momentum 4s offer up to a whopping 60 hours of battery life, in addition to offering Sennheiser's premium-level audio quality, active noise cancellation, and a wide range of other useful, modern features. Beyond their overpowered battery life, the Momentum 4 headphones also include multi-point connections and easy-to-use touch controls for managing volume and playback. They also sport a particularly luxurious design that makes them well worth the high price tag, and you really can't go wrong with getting almost half off.