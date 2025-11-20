Ditch the old headphones! Amazon's Black Friday sale just carved 44% OFF our favorite wireless headphones for battery life

Deals
By published

Black Friday is here early, as the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones get $200 chopped off the price.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones with stylized background
(Image credit: Sennheiser)

If you're in need of a serious headphones deal, Amazon's Black Friday sale may have you covered. The retailer has chopped 44% off the price of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones, which are our top pick for the headphones with the best battery life. While they normally retail for $450, this deal chops $200 off that sticker price, making them significantly more competitive when compared with rivals.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones:$449.95$249.95 for Amazon's early Black Friday deals
44% OFF