DROP EVERYTHING RIGHT NOW — the Marshall Monitor III headphones are already $100 off for Black Friday!

The Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. headphones are god-tier. I was flabbergasted by the 70-hour battery life and incredible active noise-cancelation that's on par with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. My testing experience was overwhelmingly positive, and the only thing that stopped me from giving the headphones a perfect 5/5 rating was the lack of hi-res audio support.

It's not been long since Marshall launched the new and improved Monitor III A.N.C. headphones, which is why it's such a pleasant surprise to see this Black Friday deal. You can score a superb $100 discount on the Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. headphones, getting them for $279.99 at Amazon while the sale or stock lasts.

Alternatively, you can also check out the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones that are $152 off during Black Friday.

Save $100 Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. headphones: was $379.99 now $279.99 at Amazon The Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. headphones are incredible. You get a mighty 70 hours of battery life with ANC on, and the headphones also support Bluetooth Auracast. There's fast charging as well. Marshall used easily repairable parts that are durable to begin with, so these headphones should last you a long time. With $100 for Black Friday, this deal is well worth your money!

✅Recommended if: You want high durability, Bluetooth Auracast, fast charging, insanely long battery life, and premium sound quality, along with a foldable form factor.

❌Skip this deal if: You want something that supports hi-res audio.

There's almost no flaw in the Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. headphones. From an indomitable battery life to fast charging, the battery and charging specs are top-notch. Then there's connectivity, delivering Bluetooth Auracast support, as well as both wired and wireless playback options. These are undoubtedly some of the best wireless headphones out there.

Let's also not forget that the Marshall Monitor III headphones are insanely comfortable and cancel out all the right background noise. I have worn them for over ten flights because they are fabulous for cutting out intimidating noises such as turbulence.

Marshall even added a customizable button in addition to a power button and an ANC button. Plus, you get a carrying case, a charging cable, and a USB-C to audio jack cable in the box. What else could you want?

For $100 less than the usual price, this is one of the best Black Friday deals on headphones that you will find today.