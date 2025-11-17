It's real! Bose QuietComfort headphones just scored a whopping $160 discount during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale

Early Black Friday headphone deals have officially arrived, with $160 off the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones at Best Buy. This knocks their price down to just under $200, which isn't bad for a brand-name pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation, USB-C fast charging, and still other high-end features.

The Bose QuietComfort lineup offers a range of earbud and headphone options. These are the latest noise-cancelling over-ear headphones from the brand, offering a built-in ANC-backed audio profile with a balanced overall frequency response. They offer an impressive battery life time, with up to 24 hours per charge. Additionally, Bose says that they can be charged for around 4 hours of playtime with just a 15-minute charge.

The company also offers a mobile app that can be used to adjust active EQ settings, playback and volume controls, a Bluetooth connections screen, and other toggle options. All in all, the Black Friday discount might be a worthy time to pick these up for anyone wanting noise-cancelling headphones for around $200.

Not quite what you're looking for? Check out our eCommerce editor's Top 10 Deals for Best Buy's Early Black Friday sale

$160 off! Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: $359.00 $199 at Best Buy for Early Black Friday deals <p>Best Buy has launched its initial deals for its early Black Friday sale, including $160 off the price of these Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones. At just under $200, the price feels like a pretty solid value for those who want Bose's high-quality, QuietComfort ANC audio. Best Buy has launched its initial deals for its early Black Friday sale, including $160 off the price of these Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones. At just under $200, the price feels like a pretty solid value for those who want Bose's high-quality, QuietComfort ANC audio.

✅Recommended if: you want a pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones that feature high-quality audio, but you don't want to pay more than $200; you're looking for headphones that offer a long-lasting battery; you'd prefer headphones with fast USB-C charging speeds.

❌Skip this deal if: you want to be able to disable ANC settings when listening, or you want access to spatial audio listening; you'd rather go with Bose's QuietComfort earbuds, or another in-ear option; you're on a serious budget and you aren't looking for industry-leading audio quality.

Bose's QuietComfort wireless headphones offer an impressive 24-hour battery life, a powerful sound profile, and always-on ANC that buyers like. They feature a built-in power switch, along with many playback, volume, EQ settings, and more through the Bose mobile app. These headphones also have a foldable design, an adjustable headband, and a comfortable over-ear fit that's suitable for long listening periods.

It's worth noting again that, while many of the best noise-cancelling headphones include the ability to toggle ANC on or off, or to switch into various ANC modes, Bose has elected to optimize the feature in its QuietComfort lineup, also meaning that users won't be able to turn the mode off. If that's a deal breaker for you, than it might be worth looking elsewhere.