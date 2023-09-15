Bose revamps its QuietComfort lineup with new headphones and earbuds

What you need to know

Bose has revealed its new QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Earbuds which are replacing a couple of older models.

Each device features Bose's Immersive Audio and CustomTune audio calibration for a more refined audio experience.

The scaled-down QuietComfort Headphones deliver customizable noise cancellation and high-fidelity audio with a full launch on September 21.

Pre-orders for all three devices have started with the Ultra headphones and earbuds releasing in early October.

Bose has revealed its new lineup of QuietComfort audio accessories, which are set to arrive in early October. As detailed in a press release, Bose will soon release three new devices: the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, and the QuietComfort Headphones. Each of these devices will replace other product within Bose's ecosystem.

The brand's CEO Lila Synder and its chief product officer Raza Haider told The Verge that each product is packed with "meaningful improvements" over their predecessors and that Bose was "didn't feel like waiting," which is why products like the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds launch so soon after the QuietComfort Earbuds II.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

To start, we're getting a good look at the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones which will replace the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, becoming its new flagship headset. Bose states the new model has been overhauled to provide a modern, "more premium" design. With minimal seams, the Ultra headphones look sleek and can fold flat for easy storage.

The right earcup features three physical buttons: one for power/Bluetooth pairing, a touch strip for volume and shortcuts, and a toggle for shifting between listening modes, interacting with calls, and playback control.

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones feature Bose's new Immersive Audio, as well. The company says this new way of listening delivers "a wider, more spacious soundstage so your content becomes multi-dimensional and layered." Moreover, it's offered in two different modes: "Still" and "Motion." The former is said to be best when a listener is sitting down, while the latter is more suited for those on the move.

CustomTune audio helps calibrate the sound funneled through the Ultra headphones for a greater over-ear listening experience. The headphones also feature the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, incorporating lossless and low-latency audio.

To get you through all of this, the QC Ultra Headphones can offer 24 hours of listening with the Immersive Audio off, and if it's on, consumers can gain 18 hours on a single charge.

The QuietComfort Headphones can be pre-ordered for $429 in black and white. The product will experience a full launch in early October.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Next up, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds which will replace last year's QC Earbuds II. The company states consumers will find a refreshed design with the buds as they've polished it with a new metallic coat for a sleeker appearance. The stability bands have been improved with an interlocking mechanism so they remain in place for comfort while listening and a sturdier feeling if you're moving.

The bar has been raised for the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, much like the larger headphones, as Bose packed its Immersive Audio and CustomTune audio into the smaller package. Lossless and low-latency audio, courtesy of the Snapdragon Technology Suite, persists on the earbuds, as well.

As far as additions go, the new buds now support dynamic microphone mixing and adaptive filters. This means voice pickup should work better in some noisy environments and even reduce the impact wind may have on the mic, so what you have to say goes through without a hitch.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds can go for six hours if Immersive Audio is disabled. With it on, the buds drop to four hours on a single full charge. The new buds are ready for pre-order, starting at $299 in black and white colorways. The official launch will arrive in early October, as well.

Additionally, consumers can snatch up its optional wireless charging case cover for $49 beginning October 20.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Lastly, Bose announced its QuietComfort Headphones which will replace the brand's previous QC 45 Headphones. Though a bit scaled-down, the new headphones will grant users high-fidelity audio paired with Bose's noise-cancellation software. This software has been upgraded as listeners can now adjust their levels depending on the noise around them and set custom modes.

The company states it will include an audio cable with a line-in mic for some wired listening and talking. The QC Headphones support Spotify Tap, as well, so users can begin their listening sessions with a simple button press.

Off a single full charge, the QC Headphones can run for 24 hours.

All three audio devices are supported by Bose's SimplySync technology. Listeners can pair the headphones or earbuds with "select" soundbars and smart speakers in the Bose ecosystem. The devices also work well with a consumer's voice assistant and can utilize the Bose Music app to set shortcuts, listening settings, and customize the EQ.

Pre-orders for the QuietComfort Headphones have started, with the device starting at $349 in black, White Smoke, and a limited-edition Cypress Green. Consumers can get their hands on this one quite soon, as Bose states the product will launch on September 21.