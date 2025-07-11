Keep losing one earbud? Amazon feels bad for you, so these are under $30 today only

Tons of people wear wireless earbuds all day long, but while they're a wonderful invention, they're also incredibly easy to lose. If you've found yourself in this situation more than once, I recommend picking up a pair of CMF Buds 2a from Amazon, as these normally run $50 but are down to just $28 for the final day of the 4-day Prime Day event. That sale ends today, Friday, July 11.

If you're not a fan of the overtly radical orange color I'm wearing in the picture above, don't worry. CMF sells these in black or white colorways, and they're the same price as the orange ones.

CMF Buds 2a are from the Nothing brand, a UK company that sells design-forward products, normally at incredibly reasonable prices. These are already our favorite budget earbuds under $50, and this ridiculous Prime Day deal makes them a perfect impulse buy choice.

As the price might imply, these sport good enough sound for everyday wear but aren't going to blow you away with their quality. Don't let that make you think they're garbage, though. They're not. Harish was impressed with their quality and value, and he's an audiophile who reviews hundreds of audio products for Android Central.

CMF Buds 2a come with a charging case that has its own battery, ensuring your earbuds stay charged when they're inside the case. That case also has a wonderful fidget spinner wheel on the side that doubles as a lanyard holder, so you can keep it laced up in your pocket or bag so the case never falls out.

The buds themselves are super lightweight and comfortable, with different eartip sizes in the box and a design that looks as good as it feels.

If you're in the market for spending just a tad more, I recommend trying out CMF Buds Pro 2 at just $47 today. They upgrade the audio quality and turn that little fidget wheel into a volume rocker, complete with a customizable button and tons of enhanced ANC support. They're my personal favorite, and that little wheel and the sound quality bump is enough for me to recommend them over anything else because of the crazy good price.