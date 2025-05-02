Ready to ditch those wired earbuds? These affordable wireless earbuds from SoundCore are 50% OFF at Amazon today

Getting a good wireless earbuds deal can be tricky, especially if you want something premium or with a name brand. Fortunately for budget-friendly buyers, Amazon has slashed a whopping 50% off the SoundCore by Anker P20i true wireless earbuds, which still come with many modern listening features despite going for a mere $20 with this discount.

The SoundCore P20i wireless earbuds come with a charging case offering up to 30 hours of playback time, two microphones for phone calls and voice commands, and a mobile app that lets listeners pick from 22 preset equalization settings. Without the use of the charging case, these buds can get around 10 hours of battery life per charge, while charging them for just 10 minutes will net you around two hours of playtime, according to Anker. While buyers will miss out on features like active noise cancellation, that's not a big surprise considering the low price point.

Soundcore by Anker P20i wireless earbuds: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon You'll be hard-pressed to find many earbuds with charging cases around just $20, and especially from trusted brands like Anker. However, for a limited time, Amazon is selling the Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds at a 50% discount, knocking $20 off the already affordable price. Price comparison: Walmart - $24.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a serious deal on wireless headphones or earbuds; you don't need super premium earbuds, just some that will get the job done; you want a pair of buds that has quick charging and a decent battery life with a charging case.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation; you'd prefer to go with the best wireless earbuds available, regardless of high price tags; you want wireless over-ear headphones instead.

The Soundcore by Anker P20i wireless earbuds won't win any awards for innovation, but they sport an impressive number of features for having such an entry-level price point. For one, they come with a charging case that will get users up to 30 hours of playtime with intermittent use, while the buds on their own can offer up to 10 hours of battery life. Users can also customize the audio profile of the earbuds using Anker's mobile app, which offers 22 separate EQ profiles.

These sport a pretty healthy frequency range of 20 to 20,000 Hz, and while they won't sound like the industry-leading brand name options, most casual users can get what they need from them. The biggest downside is the lack of inclusion of ANC, which could be a dealbreaker for some, and especially those with a bigger budget to spend.