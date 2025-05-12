Early Memorial Day deal carves a ridiculous 41% OFF the Beats Studio Buds Plus at Amazon

Memorial Day is still a few weeks away, but those looking for a good wireless earbuds deal today are in luck. Amazon has chopped 41% off the price of the Beats Studio Buds Plus wireless earbuds, bringing the price back to its lowest point ever and dropping these to just shy of $100.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus are a pretty straightforward earbuds option, featuring active noise cancellation, clear phone calls and voice commands, and a solid battery life. Buyers like their overall comfort and sweat resistance, while they also come in four color varieties: black and gold, cosmic silver, ivory, and my personal favorite, the particularly unique-looking transparent option.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169.95 $99.95 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds Plus earbuds just got a $70 discount at Amazon, making them a good option for those who need a last-minute Mother's Day gift. They offer up to 36 hours of listening time using the charging case, or between seven and nine hours on their own when using ANC. Price comparison: Best Buy - $99.99 | Walmart - $99.99

✅Recommended if: you want a pair of earbuds with great audio quality and a comfortable fit; you need something that will let you make clear phone calls; you want features.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a pair of earbuds with their own customizable EQ settings; you'd prefer something that's made to be highly compatible with Android devices; you're looking for the best earbuds available and don't mind spending the extra money.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus feature a great overall audio profile, not unlike the rest of the Beats lineup. We love the balanced frequency response on these, in addition to their inclusion of ANC, and their crystal clear call quality. They feature simple, easy-to-use button controls, and up to 36 hours of battery life with the use of the charging case, or up to nine with just the earbuds. Most buyers also find them particularly comfortable, along with featuring IPX4 water and sweat resistance, making them a good pick for those who hope to use them when working out.

It's also worth noting that Beats is Apple-owned, so not all of the features made for iOS can be used with Android phones. These also do not include their own customizable EQ features, though most Android and Apple devices will also have their own EQ suite, so that shouldn't be an issue for most users.