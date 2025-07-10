Prime Day week is more than halfway done, which means there isn't much time to get in on some hot deals. We've already seen some devices run out of stock, which is great for anyone who bought them, but not so great for those of you still hoping to take advantage of these rare discounts.

Fortunately, there are still some great devices available, along with some excellent deals to go with them. Here are a few devices I noticed that I would recommend buying if you're in the market:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: The Galaxy S25 Plus is what the Galaxy S25 Edge wishes it was. I came away impressed with this phone when I reviewed it earlier this year, and I think it's the device to buy if you want a large smartphone with a relatively slim chassis, great cameras, and that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Check out our Galaxy S25 Plus vs. Galaxy S25 Edge comparison for more on why the Plus is probably the better choice.

✅Recommended if: You want one of the best Android smartphones, you like large displays, and you prefer to have more storage.

❌Skip this deal if: You won't need the 512GB storage variant (there's a 256GB version, but stock is low or sales have ended).

Motorola Razr Plus 2024

Although it may be last year's "flagship," the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 was easily one of our favorites, thanks to its expansive cover screen, improved camera quality, and all-day battery life. Plus, the unique colors and vegan leather texture made this quite an exceptional phone, and one we still recommend to this day, even over the newer Razr Plus 2025 and just-announced Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

✅Recommended if: You're okay with last year's flagship and want a good flip phone with a fun cover screen and telephoto camera.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a more current phone, longer software support, or an ultrawide camera for group and landscape photos.

Google Pixel Watch 3

I've been a fan of Wear OS for years, but no other watch has impressed me as much as the Pixel Watch 3. Battery life is better than I expected, the software is quire responsive, and Wear OS continues to get better every year. It'll work with any Android phone and it even has Fitbit built-in for more comprehensive health and wellness tracking.

Save $112.50 Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm: was $349.99 now $237.49 at Amazon The $350 price tag of the Pixel Watch 3 is a bit hard to swallow, but at 32% off, you're getting a discount of more than $100. If there's a good time to buy Google's best smartwatch, it's now.

✅Recommended if: You own a Pixel or really any Android phone and want a smartwatch to complement it. Also if you're interested in tracking your fitness or wellness

❌Skip this deal if: You'd rather wait for the Pixel Watch 4, which is expected to launch in August. That said, it's unclear how much better of a watch it will be.

Beats Powerbeats

If you're like me and frequent the gym, then you'll appreciate a pair of good earbuds. The Powerbeats Pro 2 are a notable upgrade over the very popular Powerbeats Pro, as they feature built-in heart rate monitors to track your workouts. Anyone who's anyone at the gym will have these stylish yet functional earbuds.

✅Recommended if: You have the original Powerbeats or like to listen to music while working out and want accurate heart rate sensors to complement your other fitness wearables.

❌Skip this deal if: You have sensitive ears and find earbuds uncomfortable, or don't like stems that go around your ears.

Sony ULT field 1

It's summertime, so beach gatherings are in full swing. A good speaker can really take things to the next level, and the Sony ULT Field 1 has served me well since I purchased it several months ago. The battery lasts up to 12 hours, it's IP67 water and dust resistant, it comes in a variety of colors, and features an ULT button that delivers some serious bass!

✅Recommended if: You want a long-lasting and portable speaker that gets loud with plenty of bass.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a true stereo experience without needing to pair two speakers together. Or you want a physical connection (3.5mm, USB-C) for audio.

