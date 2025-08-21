What you need to know

Honor launched its Magic V Flip 2 in China today (Aug 21), a phone that aims to become proficient in photography.

The company highlights the phone's strong selfie capabilities with its 200MP main camera, as users can utilize its cover display for a unique preview experience.

The Magic V Flip 2 rocks a 4-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch internal display with loads of Honor AI for image editing, one-click Smart Reply, and more.

The Magic V Flip 2 will be available in China beginning August 28, starting at 5,999 yuan (~$835).

Honor's newest clamshell foldable, the Magic V Flip 2, is putting its best on today (Aug 21), as the company launches its fashion-forward device in China.

Earlier this morning, Honor highlighted the huge launch of its Magic V Flip 2, which aims to be a more "luxurious" device that's ready to hit the catwalk. Honor states it's collaborated once more with Prof. Jimmy Choo, OBE for a limited edition variant of the phone inspired by the "subtle shimmer of crystals." This sparkling V Flip 2 invokes the colors of "crushed stardust" in the sea.

The company states it wants the Magic V Flip 2 to feel more like a "luxury accessory," as consumers pair it with a leather sling or pearl strap. Consumers will notice a 4-inch cover display and a large 6.8-inch internal, foldable display. Camera-wise, consumers will find that the dual camera array on the V Flip 2 is the same size, unlike the original model, which had a larger main camera cutout against a smaller ultrawide cutout.

However, the Magic V Flip 2 takes its photography even more seriously this time around, providing a 200MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle macro lens. This is an upgrade that truly tops the 50MP, 12MP pairing the first iteration had. Users will also have a 50MP selfie camera once again at f/2.0 aperture.

Honor states it's fueled even more of its AI algorithms into the V Flip 2 to make a phone that's proficient in selfies.

Honor AI for its cameras & daily tasks

(Image credit: Honor)

According to the press release, the Magic V Flip 2 is "designed as the ultimate selfie device." The device reportedly hauls in a new feature: Ultra-Wide Portrait mode with natural bokeh. Not only does the V Flip 2 deliver several filter options for your photos, but it also offers five focal lengths, ranging from 0.5x to 3.0x. Honor is highlighting the capabilities of its cover display's main and ultra-wide lens, which users can use for selfies, as the cover display delivers a unique preview experience.

The AI Honor Image Engine helps to improve user photo quality once taken. AI Super Zoom enables even greater, up-close shots, up to 30x when using the main 200MP sensor. Additionally, other AI tools, such as AI Edit, Passers-by Eraser, Open Eyes, AI Cutout, and AI Upscale, further Honor's commitment to the user's post-production experience.

Away from the camera, Honor states its AI focus delivers one-click smart reply, AI Interpreter, Magic Capsule, and AI Deepfake Detection. Honor's also highlighting a cuter, more fun experience with its foldable's cover display, which involves nine new pets that users can play with.

The Magic V Flip 2 arrives in China

(Image credit: Honor)

Rounding out the Magic V Flip's end of the week launch is details about its 5,500mAh battery. Honor states this silicon-carbon battery is built to enhance the foldable's endurance throughout the day, so you're not always attached to your charger. As such, the Flip 2 delivers 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless capabilities.

The phone is available in a 16/1TB (RAM/storage) configuration for its crystal-inspired limited edition. However, Honor states consumers can also find the device available in purple, white, and grey, naturally. Those three variations feature the following RAM/storage configs: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 12/TB.

The Honor Magic V Flip 2 will be available for purchase in China, beginning on August 28, with a starting price of 5,999 yuan (~$835).