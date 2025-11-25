What you need to know

A rumor on X (formerly Twitter) claims that Nubia is working on its first book-style foldable, potentially called the "Nubia Fold."

The device bears the typical form factor design, but it features a rather large, square camera array on its back with three cameras.

Rumors add that Nubia is also developing a "Flip 3," which changes up its cover display again to an edge-to-edge design, like Motorola and Samsung.

Nubia is supposedly working on a next-generation of foldable phones, which could include a form factor we're familiar with.

Rumored early this morning (Nov 24) by X tipster Evan Blass, Nubia might debut a book-style foldable called the "Nubia Fold" (via Android Headlines). The tipster provided leaked renderings, which show off the Nubia Fold in a black option and a large, square camera array that takes up roughly one-third of its back panel. An alleged breakdown gives us a closer illustrated look, one that claims the Fold will feature three cameras (vertically) and an LED flash (top right of them).

From the rendering, it's clear that the large camera array is raised, but just how raised, and how thick it could make the panel isn't specified.

The rendering shows off the front of the display, and though it's using a dark background, a leaked illustration claims its selfie camera will sit top right. It's also unclear just how thick its bezels will be for its main display, though the edge of quite noticeable.

Lastly, the cover display's illustration shows a pretty expected design with a selfie camera in the top center.

Nubia's getting more involved

ZTE Nubia Flip 3...and Nubia Fold (!) pic.twitter.com/6pPflp3TZQNovember 24, 2025

Blass doesn't stop there, as the X post also alleges a new Nubia Flip 3. The Nubia Flip 2 was already a departure (cover display-wise) from the company's original Flip. This speculated Nubia Flip 3 changes things up even more, though a user on X likens it to the Magic V Flip from Honor. The tipster purports that the Flip 3 could feature an edge-to-edge cover display this time with a vertical dual camera setup.

The current leaks don't tease a potential release date for these models. However, the Nubia Flip debuted in February 2024, while the Flip 2 launched in January 2025 around MWC. With that, perhaps there's a trend that points to early 2026, but don't hold your breath.

Both the Flip and Flip debuted with a 6.9-inch display, and there's a chance Nubia could keep that up. What's most curious is its new (alleged) cover display, which brings us into that Magic V Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Motorola Razr-type scenario. On Motorola's side, that cover display is right around four inches, and there's a chance Nubia will settle around there, too. As far as cameras go, its main camera remained at 50MP just like the O.G. Flip.

We'll have to see where things go in 2026.