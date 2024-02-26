The Nubia Flip 5G is ZTE's first foldable phone globally and the cheapest of its kind

What you need to know

Nubia officially entered the foldable smartphone market with the Nubia Flip 5G, making its debut at the MWC 2024 event in Barcelona.

Priced at $599, the phone claims the title of the most affordable foldable phone globally.

The Nubia Flip 5G sports a 6.9-inch 120Hz folding display and a distinctive circular external panel.

To keep the cost down, the phone opts for a midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset instead of a higher-end 8-series processor.

Nubia is jumping into the foldable smartphone game with the new Nubia Flip 5G, which made its official debut at the MWC 2024 event in Barcelona.

ZTE's Nubia Flip 5G targets a younger audience. Priced at $599, it's breaking ground as the most affordable foldable phone globally (via GSMArena). Interestingly, it appears to be a global version of ZTE's Japan-exclusive Libero model.

When it comes to pricing, the Nubia Flip 5G is giving the Motorola Razr a run for its money. The phone boasts a 6.9-inch 120Hz folding display plus a neat little circular external panel.

The trade-off for its affordable price is a midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset instead of a top-tier 8-series processor.

However, it compensates with a solid 4310mAh battery under the hood. Charging is a breeze, too, supporting fast charging up to 33W, leaving the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the dust at 25W.

(Image credit: ZTE / X)

The outer screen on the Nubia Flip 5G doubles as a camera viewfinder, allowing users to harness both the main and secondary displays for snapping photos. On the flip side, quite literally, you've got a set of 50MP and 2MP rear cameras, while the front camera packs a punch at 16MP.

What's unique about the cover screen is that it sits right in the middle of the camera ring. However, its main gig is handling widgets and notifications.

Running the show on the Nubia Flip 5G is Android 13. ZTE plans to roll out this new foldable across Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Although ZTE phones are a no-go in the United States, the Nubia brand is thriving in these regions.