What you need to know
- ZTE has introduced the new Blade V40 series at MWC 2022.
- The V40 series includes the vanilla Blade V40, Blade V40 Vita, V40 5G, and V40 Pro.
- All four phones will go on sale globally from April.
Last week, ZTE announced the world's first Android phone with magnetic wireless charging. Less than a week later, the company has released four new V40 series phones to take the fight to the best budget Android phones. The new V40 family includes the Blade V40 5G, Blade V40 Pro, Blade V40, and Blade V40 Vita.
The ZTE Blade V40 5G features an unnamed 7nm octa-core 5G chipset with a 360-degree integrated antenna system and Sounding Reference Signal technology to speed up 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi signals. Weirdly, the company hasn't revealed any of the other key specs of the phone.
ZTE Blade V40 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and an 8.3mm slim body. The phone also packs a large 5,100mAh battery and supports 65W "super fast charging."
ZTE's vanilla Blade V40 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout and a screen-to-body ratio of 92.1%. On the back of the phone is a triple-lens camera system with a 48MP primary camera, joined by a 4cm macro lens and a depth sensor.
Finally, we have the Blade V40 Vita, which touts a "super-large screen and long battery life." The phone comes equipped with a 6.745-inch HD+ display and has an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91%. While the combination of a large screen and HD+ resolution may not appeal to everyone, the V40 Vita's massive 6,000mAh battery is sure to draw attention. The phone also supports 22.5W fast charging and uses UFS 2.2 flash memory.
There's no word on pricing yet, but ZTE says the V40 series will go on sale globally starting in April.
