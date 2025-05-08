How fast is the Motorola Razr 2025 charging speed? Best answer: The Razr 2025 supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. Then there's the Razr Plus 2025, which supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Lastly, the Razr Ultra 2025 supports 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. That said, you need to have the right wall charger to achieve these speeds. The Plus and the Ultra models also come with 5W reverse charging functionality.

Motorola Razr 2025 line-up: Big batteries with quick charging support

Over the last few years, Motorola has carved out quite a reputation for itself as one of the key players in the world of foldable phones. And with the introduction of the Razr 2025 series, the brand looks poised to solidify that position even further.

To that end, Motorola is giving prospective consumers more choice than before. If you are thinking about getting a new flip-style phone from Motorola, you can pick from the standard Razr 2025, Razr Plus 2025, and Razr Ultra 2025. The trio has numerous design improvements like a more durable titanium hinge, IP48 certification for better dust and water resistance, and a range of funky colors to pick from.

All three members of the Razr 2025 family also get upgraded internals. The top-tier Razr 2025 Ultra deserves a special mention here since it can compete with some of the best Android phones available.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Of course, all this hardware needs power, which is why Motorola's latest foldables pack in larger batteries with faster charging (in both wired and wireless modes) capabilities.

The base Razr 2025 comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. Then there's the Razr Plus 2025, which has a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support. You also get 5W reverse charging that can be used to juice up smaller devices such as wireless earbuds. Lastly, the Razr Ultra 2025 features a 4,700mAh battery with support for 68W and 30W wireless charging. It includes 5W reverse charging as well.

While these charging speeds are great, it's important to know that you need the right wall charger for them. Since none of the latest Razr foldables comes bundled with one (as is the case with most smartphones these days), you can get one of the best USB-C fast chargers for the best experience.

Considering that the previous-gen Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024 managed to impress Android Central managing editor Derrek Lee with their battery life, we have little doubt that Motorola's latest foldables will also exceed our expectations.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors