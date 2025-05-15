The best Motorola Razr 2025 deals on the web today: massive discounts, trade-in opportunities, and more

The big day has arrived, and if you're on the hunt for the best Motorola Razr (2025) deals, you've come to the right place. From the base model Razr to the Razr Plus and super-powered Razr Ultra, keep reading for all of the best discounts on the web today.

Motorola has produced some of our all-time favorite foldable phones, so it's no wonder that we're stoked for the launch of the new Motorola Razr 2025 series. Regardless of which model you choose, you're getting a clamshell device with powerful processors, two vibrant pOLED displays, and the latest in folding screen technology.

With the addition of the new Razr Ultra (2025), Motorola's flip phone lineup now includes three phones, so let's skip the niceties and dive straight into the deals. Quite a few retailers have already shared their offers, but if you didn't find anything today, check back later: I'll keep adding new Motorola deals as they're announced.

Motorola Razr (2025) deals

With a starting price of $699.99, the standard Motorola Razr (2025) features a 6.9-inch AMOLED folding display with a 3.6-inch cover display, while under the hood you'll get an efficient MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery that should easily clear a full day on a single charge. If you want a powerful foldable that won't break the bank, the base model Razr (2025) is the flip phone for you.

T-Mobile: FREE with eligible unlimited plan Purchase the Razr (2025) and add a line with one of T-Mobile's eligible data plans (Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus, or Go5G Next) and you'll receive up to $1,000 over 24 months. That's enough to make the standard Razr completely free! Of course, the same deal can be applied to the rest of the Razr series, so you might as well upgrade to the Razr Plus (2025) if you're thinking about signing up.

Amazon: up to $785 of trade-in credit in the form of a gift card Send Amazon an old or broken phone and they'll send you a gift card with a balance of up to $785 when you buy the Motorola Razr (2025). No confusing contract to worry about and no activation required, just straight Amazon cash for your wallet.

Best Buy: up to $500 off when you trade in, plus free Clicks keyboard case ($135 value) Best Buy will also give you up to $500 off when you process a trade-in with your Razr (2025) purchase, plus you'll also get a free Clicks keyboard case. That's a useful accessory with value of $135, no strings attached!

Total Wireless: FREE when you switch to Total with eligible data plan Easily one of the best deals on the list if you play your cards right, switch to Total Wireless with the 3-month Total 5G or 5G Plus plan and you'll get the Razr (2025) for 100% free. No trade-in required!

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) deals

With the arrival of the Razr Ultra (2025), the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) has suddenly become a bit of an awkward middle child. Fortunately, thanks to premium specs like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, and two glorious displays, the 2025 Razr Plus is still one of the best flip phones on the market if you'd rather not spend $300 more for the Ultra.

T-Mobile: FREE with eligible unlimited plan As with the standard Razr, T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 off the Razr Plus (2025) when you buy the phone and add a line with the Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus, or Go5G Next plan. The carrier is even waiving activation fees for a limited time!

AT&T: Buy the Razr Plus (2025) for just $8.99 per month with unlimited plan Buy the Razr Plus (2025) and add a line or switch to ANY unlimited plan and AT&T will drop the price of the phone to just $8.99 per month for 36 months. It's as easy as that.

Amazon: Up to $785 off in the form of a gift card with trade-in It's not a straight discount, but Amazon will give you a gift card worth up to $785 if you trade in an old or broken phone and purchase the Razr Plus (2024) through its website.

Best Buy: Up to $550 off with trade-in, plus free Clicks keyboard case Buy the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) from Best Buy and you'll be eligible for up to $550 of trade-in credit when you send the retail an old or broken device. You'll also get a free Clicks keyboard case (a $135 value), plus an additional $100 discount if you activate your phone today.

Today's best Motorola Razr Plus 2025 deals $999.99 Preorder

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) deals

The latest addition to Motorola's Razr series, the Razr Ultra (2025) is a super-powered foldable that boasts the outstanding Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (the same chip that powers the Galaxy S25 Ultra), a whopping 16GB of RAM, and all of the latest Moto AI software features. The problem is that the clamshell device starts at a whopping $1,299.99, so the following deals are crucial.

T-Mobile: Up to $1,000 off with eligible unlimited plan It's not quite a free phone, but add a line with the Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus, or Go5G Next plan at T-Mobile and the carrier will hook you up with $1,000 off the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025). That knocks the price of the foldable down to just $299.99!

AT&T: FREE with eligible trade-in and new line Add a line and trade in an eligible device at AT&T and the Big Three carrier will hook you up with a max of $1,299.99 in promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to make the premium foldable completely free if you play your cards right.

Amazon: Up to $785 of trade-in credit in the form of a gift card You guessed it: buy the Razr Ultra (2025) and trade in an old or broken phone and Amazon will send you a gift card worth up to $785, no strings attached. Considering that the Ultra starts at a whopping $1,299.99, that amount of Amazon cash could seriously come in handy.