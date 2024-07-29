Best Motorola Razr 2024 cases 2024

The Motorola Razr 2024 is also known as the Motorola Razr 50 in markets outside of North America. If you've just bought the device and are on the hunt for the best Motorola Razr 2024 cases, you've come to the right place. All the best available cases for the Motorola foldable have been collected right here for your perusal.

The Motorola Razr 2024 is a mid-range foldable that punches above its weight class. With the right case, you can accentuate and reinforce its unique folding design. Motorola offers some great options and there are loads of cheap but high-quality third-party cases to choose from as well.

Top-tier Razr 2024 cases to protect your foldable

Motorola Razr 2024 Adjustable Cross Body Case $49.99 at Motorola Best overall Motorola's Razr 2024 Adjustable Cross Body Case is made of fantastic vegan leather. This high-quality faux leather looks and feels wonderful. You can choose from matching color options for your Razr 2024 and there's a handy adjustable body strap as well. How cool is that? Poetic Spartan for Motorola Razr 2024 View at Amazon View at Amazon Best rugged Poetic names the Spartan series after legendary warriors and it is very fitting. This case is tough as nails and comes with thickly raised edges that jut out, adding military-grade 20ft drop protection. You also get robust hinge protection and a kickstand. TORRO Motorola Razr 2024 Leather Case View at Amazon Best leather Looking for a classier outfit? Check out this premium top-grain leather case from TORRO. It's made of genuine high-grade leather which weathers over time, giving each case a unique appearance. It has a soft microfiber lining inside, a hard-shell skeleton, and bold red accents to contrast the dark leather. Motorola Razr 2024 Protective Case View at Amazon Best thin Motorola's Razr 2024 Protective Case is thinner than the vegan leather option but it's missing a cross-body strap. Still, this hard polycarbonate case is $10 cheaper and it's as thin as a coat of paint. Plus, you get matching shades to go with the Razr 2024's own color variants. Suttkue Motorola Razr 2024 Hard Shell Case View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Best budget Suttkue may not be a popular name brand, but the phone case maker is well-reviewed and trusted on Amazon. The Suttkue Motorola Razr 2024 Hard Shell Case is ultra-affordable, going for just $13 without any discounts. You can choose from seven dark and bright shades when buying this hard-back polycarbonate case. BSNRM Motorola Razr 2024 PU Leather Case View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Best combo pack BSNRM gives you great value for money with the Motorola Razr 2024 PU Leather Case. You can choose from splashy PU leather colorways like hot pink and purple, or stick with plain hues like black, brown, or gray. The magnetic hinge bit fortifies the Razr 2024's spine and you get a free tempered glass screen protector for the cover screen.

Deck out your Motorola Razr 2024 in the most fetching cases

The Motorola Razr 2024 is essentially a slightly upgraded version of the Motorola Razr Plus 2023. That means you get a premium phone for an unbelievably good price. Of course, the first thing to do after buying such a slick folding phone is to get a case and a screen protector for it. In this case, you'll want to get a case that doesn't interfere with wireless charging or the Razr 2024's folding mechanism.

The best Motorola Razr 2024 case is none other than the Motorola Razr 2024 Adjustable Cross Body Case. This first-party accessory is expensive, but that's its only downside. You get a lovely vegan leather outfit along with an adjustable cross-body strap, ensuring you never drop your phone on the ground. Not to mention, you can get matching colors depending on the colorway of your Razr 2024.

For budget shoppers, there's something nice available for nearly every price bracket. The genuine leather TORRO Motorola Razr 2024 Leather Case comes in at $25, getting you a premium case for a reasonable amount. The microfiber lining protects the body of the Razr 2024 while the hard PC shell absorbs shock from impacts. If you want to go even lower, the modestly-priced Suttkue Motorola Razr 2024 Hard Shell Case matches TORRO's polycarbonate resilience for a mere $13 and you get a whopping seven color options.