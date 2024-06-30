Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Is the upgrade worth it?

Motorola Razr 2024 Check Amazon Buy from Motorola The newer Razr The Motorola Razr 2024 features a 6.9-inch pOLED primary and a 3.6-inch external display (bigger than the previous models). It also has 30W charging speed, 15W wireless charging, 8GB RAM, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor. For Big external display

The Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr Plus 2023 showdown is essential to see if the newer model has enough improved specs to motivate you to upgrade. Switching from a Plus model to a standard one may not seem appealing, but after a good comparison, you can see if an upgrade is what you're looking for.

If you would rather keep things simple, the Razr 2024 model may seem more appealing regarding specs. But since the Razr Plus 2023 is the premium model, you might not be too keen on downgrading. Let's compare these two Motorola phones to see if the switch is worth it.

Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Design

(Image credit: Motorola)

When you first look at these two models, you might not see much difference in design. But with a closer look, you'll see that the Motorola Razr 2024 comes in various colors, such as Spritz Orange, Beach Sand, and Koala Grey. It also flaunts vegan leather on the rear, 188g weight, and an IPX8 rating. When the Razr 2024 is open, it measures 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25; when closed, it measures 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85. Motorola also adds Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front for better protection and a hinge that's 30% smaller than last year with an IPX8 rating. The smaller hinge is that the screen crease is reduced but not eliminated in its 6000 series high-strength aluminum frame.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is available in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta, and Peach Fuzz. It also has a vegan leather option for that premium finish. It weighs the same (188g) as the newer standard model and has better dust protection with an IP52 rating. When this foldable is open, it measures 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm; when closed, it measures 73.95 x 88.42 x 151mm. The older premium model also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, but one-upping the newer model by having it on both the front and rear parts of the phone. The external display also gives your friends a preview of the pictures you're taking so you can get their good side. It comes with a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Display

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

A display comparison is also necessary for the Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr Plus 2023. In this case, both Motorola flip phones share a 413ppi 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED main display and a 3.6-inch pOLED external display. The Razr Plus 2023 also shares the same screen resolution as the Motorola Razr 2024, which is a 2640 x 1080 resolution for the primary display and a 1056 x 1066 resolution for the external display.

The difference between these two models is that the Razr Plus 2023 has a higher refresh rate than the newer standard model. It has a 165Hz refresh rate for the primary screen and a 144Hz refresh rate for the external display. The Razr Plus 2023 features a peak brightness of 1,400 nits for the main display and 1,100 nits for the external display.

The Motorola Razr 2024 has a higher peak brightness and Water Touch Technology, which allows you to use your phone properly when wet. The newer model has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits for the main display and 1,700 nits for the external display, making it easier to look at your phone outdoors. You can also count on a 120Hz refresh rate for the external and internal displays.

Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Hardware

(Image credit: Motorola)

There are notable differences in hardware between the Motorola Razr 2024 and the Razr Plus 2023. For example, the newer Moto features a 4,200mAh battery, 30W Turbo Power, and 15W wireless charging. In terms of processors, you'll find a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X that offers four Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocking at 2.5GHz.

If you like taking pictures, try the Razr 2024's 50MP (OIS) primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, you can have fun with the 32MP lens which has features like Gesture and Auto Smile Capture, Face Beauty, and Google Photos Auto Enhance. You get crispt 4K (30fps) FHD videos with the primary camera and 4K UHD (30fps) with the front-facing camera. You can also count on 256GB storage, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a USB-C port.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 has a 3,800mAh battery and supports 30W TurboPower wired and slower 5W wireless charging. So, if you want faster charging, it's best to plug in. Regarding the battery, our reviewer Derrek Lee mentions that the battery life isn't great, and the phone struggles to get through the day on a single charge. Last year's Razr Plus 2023 was powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which offers the same benefits as the 8 Gen 1 but with better thermal throttling. The processor should be enough for everything you might do with the phone, such as using your favorite apps, using the apps, and having the apps switch between the two displays.

The Razr Plus 2023 also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and three mics that produce pleasant audio, along with 256GB storage with no expandable storage. Other specifications include a USB 2.0 Type-C port and Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Motorola Razr 2024 Motorola Razr Plus 2023 OS Android 14 Android 13 Display 6.9-inch primary, 3.6-inch external 6.9-inch primary , 3.6-inch external display Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB (not expandable) 256GB (not expandable) Cameras 12.6MP wide, 13MP ultra-wide +macro, 32MP front 12MP wide, 13MP ultra-wide + macro, 32MP front Ingress protection IPX8 IP52 Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 6e 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 6e Battery 4,200mAh, non-removable 3,800mAh, non-removable Wireless charging Yes, 15W Yes, 5W Dimensions 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25 (open), 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85 (closed) 2.91 x 6.73 x .028 (open), 2.91 x 3.48 x 0.59 inches (closed) Weight 188g 188.5g (184.5g for Viva Magenta model) Colors Koala Grey, Beach Sand, Spritz Orange Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta

Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Software

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Motorola Razr 2024 comes with Android 14 out of the box, with Moto Hello UX on top. You can count on three years of OS and four years of security updates. You can also access Google Gemini from the external display and you receive a three-month free trial of Gemini Advance with 2TB of cloud storage with your purchase.

The Razr 2024's AI features include Style Sync, which gives you AI-generated wallpapers based on what you're wearing, or Magic Canvas, which creates images using written prompts of anything you can think of. The latest Motorola model also has adaptive stabilization. You can have fun with the Photo Booth on both displays, creating a collage of the four pictures it takes. AI is used for scene optimization and recognizing and adapting to the scene.

The Motorola Raz Plus 2023 comes with Android 13 out of the box, promising three OS upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security updates. To make app viewing easier, you can use a mode called Flex View, which shifts apps to the top portion of your phone. You can use gestures such as twist and chop motions for quicker camera access and flashlight access.

The software also lets you pin any app for a more seamless experience and eliminate distractions thanks to Moto Unplugged, which limits the apps you can use. You can use three fingers to take screenshots, which gives you more options besides using the button combination.

Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Which one is right for you?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Since both phones are from Motorola, the experience is similar. The main difference between the two is in the specifications. With the Motorola Razr 2024, you get Android 14 out of the box, while on the Razr Plus 2023, you need to wait for the update to reach your phone. The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 does have a processor generally found on flagships for better performance.

The Motorola Razr 2024 will be available for pre-order at T-Mobile on July 10. Meanwhile, the unlocked version will be available on Motorola's official site and Amazon on July 24 for $700. If you can't wait and need a phone now, the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is still available on sites such as Amazon and Motorola's official site for $649. If you don't mind last year's plus model, you will get a premium experience for less money.

