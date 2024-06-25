The Motorola Razr 2024 series flips the script with a massive cover screen and AI smarts

What you need to know

Motorola's new Razr foldables, the Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024, are now official, matching recent leaks.

The Razr Plus 2024 will be available on July 24 in the US for $1,000, with pre-orders kicking off on July 10 at T-Mobile, AT&T, motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Meanwhile, the standard model will be available for pre-order on July 10 exclusively at T-Mobile.

For an unlocked version, wait until July 24 when it’s available on Motorola's website, Amazon, and Best Buy for $700.

Motorola's new Razr foldables are now official, confirming what we've seen from recent leaks. As expected, the Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024 feature massive cover screens and AI-powered features.

Both models are coming to the US. The Razr Plus 2024 will be available for pre-order at T-Mobile, AT&T, motorola.com, Amazon.com, and Best Buy starting July 10. It'll be on sale at T-Mobile, AT&T, and unlocked at motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy on July 24 for $1,000.

In Canada, pre-orders for the Razr Plus 2024 will start at motorola.ca on July 10. It will be available at select carriers and retailers on July 24 for $1,300, with prices varying by carrier.

Meanwhile, if you're excited to get your hands on the Razr 2024, pre-orders kick off on July 10 at T-Mobile. If you want an unlocked version, you'll have to wait until July 24, when it hits Motorola's website, Amazon, and Best Buy for $700.

Starting the same day, you'll also find it at T-Mobile, Consumer Cellular, and Xfinity Mobile. Then, on July 25, it expands to Cricket, Spectrum Mobile, and more. Finally, Boost Mobile will join the party later in the summer, making the Razr 2024 widely available everywhere.

Razr Plus 2024: The premium model

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Razr Plus 2024 (Razr 50 Ultra internationally) is packed with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom.

Its cover screen is a major upgrade from last year, featuring a 4-inch pOLED display that outshines even the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen. Razr says it is the biggest cover screen of any clamshell foldable phone on the market, although the Honor Magic V Flip might have something to say about that. It boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, 2400 nits peak brightness, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The inner pOLED screen unfolds to a 6.9-inch 1080p panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness.

The cover screen supports almost any app, including Chrome, Gmail, Instagram, and YouTube. For the first time, Razr users can access Google’s Gemini app directly from the external display by pressing and holding the power button, with three months of Gemini Advanced included for free.

Google Photos is new to the external display. It lets users share, view, delete, or favorite images and videos instantly.

The Razr Plus 2024 comes in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink.

Razr 2024: Keeping it simple

(Image credit: Motorola)

The standard Razr 2024 (Razr 50 internationally) has roughly the same size and shape but with a smaller cover screen. Its outer display is a 3.6-inch 90Hz OLED, perfect for quick info like calendar alerts, texts, and weather updates. It also offers access to Gemini and Google Photos on the outer screen. Essentially, it's a refreshed version of last year's Motorola Razr Plus 2023 with some spec differences.

It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, a larger 4,200mAh battery, and a 50MP main camera with OIS. The inner screen is similar at 6.9 inches but with a lower 120Hz refresh rate.

The standard model comes in Beach Sand, Koala Grey, and Spritz Orange in vegan leather.

Motorola Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024 specs

(Image credit: Motorola)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Motorola Razr Plus 2024 Motorola Razr 2024 Inner display 6.9-inch pOLED, FHD+, 165Hz 6.9-inch pOLED, FHD+, 120Hz Outer display 4-inch pOLED, 165Hz 3.6-inch pOLED, 120Hz Rear camera 50MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (f/2.0) 2x optical zoom 50MP main (f/1.7), 13MP ultrawide (f/2.2) Front camera 32MP (f/2.4) 32MP (f/2.4) Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 MediaTek Dimensity 7300X RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 256GB 256GB Battery 4,000mAh 4,200mAh Wired charging 45W 30W Wireless charging 15W 15W Dimensions 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm (open), 73.99 x 88.09 x 15.32mm (closed) 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm (open), 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm (closed) Weight 189g 188g Colors Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, Hot Pink Koala Grey, Beach Sand, Spritz Orange Price $1,000 $700

Both the Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024 have an IPX8 rating for water resistance and a commitment to three major OS updates and four years of security patches. This is better than previous Motorola commitments but still short of Samsung’s promise of seven OS upgrades and security support.