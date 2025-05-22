What you need to know

Verizon announced that the Motorola Razr 2025 is now available for customers to purchase for $16.66 per month for 36 months.

The device comes with a few perks for streaming services, as well as debuting on Straight Talk, Total Wireless, and Visible.

Verizon and Motorola stopped the phone's original debut date (May 15) for an unconfirmed reason and also pushed back customer pre-orders until May 28.

Good news: Motorola's latest Razr is finally arriving (as promised) on a selection of carriers following its weird delay.

This morning (May 22), Verizon announced that it is "rebooting" its rollout of the Motorola Razr 2025 for its consumers. With that, interested users can order the device today on Verizon.com or the My Verizon app. The provider adds consumers can also find the phone "in stores nationwide."

Verizon states the foldable is available for $16.66 per month for 36 months (0% APR). The post adds consumers could also get it on them if they trade in their old smartphone in "any condition on myPlan." However, Verizon is specifically interested in trade-in phones from Google, Motorola, Apple, and Samsung. If done, users will be eligible for a three-year price lock "on all myPlan and myHome network plans and free satellite texting." The "lock" refers to the "base monthly rate."

The Moto Razr 2025 is available in the following colors: Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, and Parfait Pink.

Verizon is offering an additional perk for its customers, stating they can grab five streaming services (Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus) for $20 a month.

Moto's 2025 Razr is Here

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Not only has the Moto Razr 2025 arrived at Verizon, but it's also appeared for Straight Talk, Total Wireless, and Visible.

There's still a little uncertainty behind why Verizon and Motorola delayed the Razr 2025's arrival. Earlier this week, the cellular provider informed its customers that it "adjusted" the timeline for the foldable, but didn't give an explicit reason. The device was delayed for all the previously mentioned carriers until May 22 (today) after missing its original May 15 date.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, Reddit showed up with user reports about Verizon and the Moto Razr 2025. Some reports claimed the foldable was "running a little too hot," which might've been the reason why Motorola and Verizon decided to withhold the device for a while. Users said their orders were either delayed or sent back mid-shipment.

Those who ordered it earlier this month are now seeing a May 28 delivery date. Regarding the overheating rumors, nothing's been confirmed by any official parties.

Motorola launched its Razr 2025 lineup in April, which includes a third member: a Razr Ultra. Keep in mind that the one available for Verizon customers is the base model with a 3.9-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch internal display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X with a 4,500mAh battery and 30W charging.