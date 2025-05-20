What you need to know

Motorola and Verizon have delayed the Razr 2025 release without giving much of a reason—just a vague promise of a “better experience.”

The foldables are now expected to land at Verizon, Visible, Straight Talk, and Total Wireless on May 22 after missing their May 15 schedule.

A few unlucky buyers are seeing their shipping dates slide even further, now pointing to May 28.

Motorola’s latest Razr lineup was supposed to hit store shelves on May 15, but if you’re grabbing it through certain carriers, you’ll have to wait a bit because the release has been delayed.

Motorola and Verizon have decided to hit pause on the Razr 2025's release, 9to5Google reports. The phone maker and the carrier did not give a concrete explanation behind the decision, leaving everyone puzzled.

"We adjusted the availability timeline of the new Motorola Razr to ensure the best possible launch experience for our customers," a company representative said in a statement. "It will be available at Verizon, Straight Talk, Total Wireless and Visible on May 22."

Verizon has also updated its blog post for the lineup's unveiling to show the new launch date, but that’s all the company is saying, with no real explanation yet on what is causing the holdup.

Reddit’s on fire (kind of)

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Other carriers still have the Razr up for grabs, but over on Reddit, some customers are sounding off about shipping delays, and the rumor mill is in full swing trying to figure out what is going on.

Most people dealing with delays haven’t said which carrier they ordered from, so it’s looking like the issues might just be tied to the four carriers Motorola mentioned. Still, a few are now seeing shipping dates pushed back to May 28.

The delay is taking place right as some weird rumors start flying, mainly about the Razr 2025 running a little too hot. Nothing has been confirmed, but Reddit is lit up with stories: users who ordered through Total Wireless say their phones got sent back mid-shipment, and a few delivery drivers even refused to drop them off.

One thread (now deleted) even tossed out fire hazard claims, but most people think that theory is quite a stretch.

Motorola’s statement might not totally satisfy Razr fans itching to get their hands on the latest models, but the silver lining behind all of this is that the launch is still happening, just pushed back by a week.