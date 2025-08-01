Our favorite Motorola phone just scored a MAJOR discount during Best Buy's Back To School sale

We're now just weeks away from the school year, so many retailers are launching major phone deals as part of their back-to-school sales. For Moto fans looking to upgrade, the Motorola Edge 2025 is $100 off at Best Buy right now, and you can also increase that discount to $200 when you let them connect it to a carrier for you.

The Motorola Edge is our favorite out of the 2025 Moto lineup, and although it's already pretty affordable, deals like this make the phone an absolute steal. The Edge has a really comfortable, thin design, with an anti-slip vegan leather backing that's easy to hold and looks downright classy.

It's also well-liked for its camera suite, long battery life, and fast charging. It's also worth noting that this particular deal is for the 256GB storage option in the Pantone Deep Forest color.

Motorola Edge 2025 (256GB): $549.99 $449.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's 2025 Back-to-School sale brings with it a $50 discount on the latest-gen Motorola Edge, which is our favorite Motorola phone overall. From its nice, thin design and vegan leather backing to its cameras and battery life, it's a pretty solid phone that's arguably a little overpriced when it's not on sale.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good deal on a versatile, midrange smartphone; battery life is an important selling point for you; having a range of different camera options for good photos and videos is a priority for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer to have a phone offering several OS updates; you'd prefer to go with a phone that offers industry-leading performance and little to no lag.

The Motorola Edge (2025) is the best Motorola phone out there, but it's worth waiting for sales like this due to its price tag. With that being said, the Edge includes a nice 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and Android 15 OS. It also has three rear cameras, including a telephoto, ultrawide, and a regular PDAF lens, as well as a front PDAF lens. The 5,200mAh battery offers pretty excellent battery life, and the Edge also has 68W fast charging.

It's also worth pointing out that this phone only comes with two OS updates, so if that's a dealbreaker for you, it may be worth looking elsewhere.