New Total Wireless deal wants to give your entire family FREE Motorola phones — it's as simple as it sounds

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) may seem like old news in the midst of all these recent device launches, but this new Total Wireless deal might encourage you to give the phone a second look. For a limited time, the Verizon-owned MVNO carrier will give you up to four Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) phones for completely free when you join the carrier with any of Total's 5G Unlimited plans. No trade-in required, no strings attached.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 128GB: $199.99 Up to 4 for FREE with line activations at Total Wireless Need new phones for the whole family? Bring up to four numbers to Total Wireless with new lines on any 5G Unlimited plan and you'll get up to four Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) phones for FREE. Don't need that many lines? Simply grab the one phone and you'll still get it for free. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want a simple phone with a large OLED display and embedded stylus for drawing and taking notes; you're a family of four (or less) looking for an awesome phone deal.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a powerful device with AI features and years of software support; you're looking for a trade-in opportunity.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) may be a last-gen device, but it's still an outstanding value, and I'd argue that it could easily hold its own against any of the best Motorola phones on the market today.

The phone swings above its weight with a gorgeous 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display (a rarity at this price point), a convenient stylus embedded in the frame, and a snappy Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset that still performs to modern standards. You also get that nice vegan leather finish that's found on many Moto phones these days, plus some solid cameras and a 5,000mAh battery.

(Image credit: Total Wireless)

The Total Wireless plans start at $40/monthly per line for the Base 5G Unlimited tier, but you could easily drop the monthly price to as low as $25/monthly per line by adding four lines. All three eligible data plans from the MVNO carrier come with unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's legendary 5G network, plus you get a free mobile hotspot, international benefits, and a five-year price lock guarantee.

Upgrade to one of Total's more expensive plans and you'll get everything described above, plus additional international roaming and a free subscription to Disney Plus Premium. The Total 5G and Total 5G Plus plans will even give you your fourth line for free!

Sure, the 2024 phone lacks many of the innovative software features and AI tools found on newer devices (such as the Pixel 10), but it's pretty exceptional for a $199 device. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a phone that's simply good at being a phone, but it's not going to blow you away with cutting-edge features or long-term software support.

That might be a dealbreaker for some folks, but if you simply want four reliable smartphones for free and a solid wireless plan that won't break the bank, then this Total Wireless deal is a truly unmissable opportunity.