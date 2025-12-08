Verizon is giving out FREE $300 gift cards for the holidays — here's how you can claim yours

Verizon's holiday sale is live, and once again, the Android phone deals are no joke. Carrier promos that get you a free phone with a new line are hardly uncommon, but Verizon is upping the ante by giving you a FREE $300 gift card when you buy a device and add an eligible line to your service account.

The best part is that this deal is stackable, which means you could get a free device AND the free gift card if you take advantage of the holiday offer today. I'm not kidding. The deal also extends to all of Verizon's myPlan Unlimited plans, even the most-affordable Unlimited Welcome tier.

Verizon stands apart with new holiday deals