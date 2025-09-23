Verizon's 6G initiative said to level up wireless communication for the world

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Verizon begins development of 6G technology with partnerships from major tech companies like Samsung and Nokia.

Next-gen 6G focuses on speed, low latency, and integrating AI capabilities for transformative user experiences.

6G aims for a unified global network, standardizing technologies while delivering peak data rates of 1,000Gbps.

Verizon announced today (Sept.22) that it has started working on developing its 6G technology and is taking the lead in shaping the future of wireless communication. To begin working on this new network, Verizon has also partnered with some of the big OEMs in tech, including Sony Ericsson, Samsung, and Nokia, along with device and chipset innovators Meta and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

In its press release, the company stated that this forum's aim is to look for the network's potential uses, and with the help of the above companies, Verizon would be able to create foundational technologies that align with global needs.

While people are still getting used to 5G's speed in many ways, the press release noted that, “5G Advanced lays the foundation for the 6G future - whether that's new wearables, AI experiences, or entirely new use cases we haven’t even thought of yet, and that’s what excites me the most," said aid Joe Russo, EVP & president, global networks and technology at Verizon.

And like any next-gen network, 6G is definitely going to be much faster than 5G, but this network will focus on more than just speed. Russo adds that the network is designed for the next era, implying this could basically back powerful AI /native devices that have already started transforming the way we function.

"Verizon's networks form the backbone of the emerging Artificial Intelligence economy, delivering the infrastructure and expertise essential for businesses to fully harness AI's potential," the press release added.

What's in store with 6G

That said, the company also confirms that they're moving beyond just theoretical discussions and moving to tangible goals like testing the full potential of 6G on new spectrum bands and bandwidths.

Samsung explains in its post that, with 6G, the industry aims to reach a peak data rate of 1,000Gbps and, on average, user-experienced data rates of 1Gbps. Additionally, 6G is said to provide super low latency, meaning the time it takes for a signal to travel is expected to be reduced to microseconds, approximately a 1,000-fold improvement over 5G.

Furthermore, Nokia states that the new network will have the ability to "sense" the environment by using signals that will essentially bounce off obstacles or objects that come in its path. This will allow it to figure out what those objects are, where they are, how fast they're moving, and what they're made of.

By combining this information with AI, the network can create a "digital twin" of the physical world. This will allow companies to create a map that will provide 6G signals to the user faster.

Finally, Verizon is also working with organizations like 3GPP, so that their research in 6G aligns with network standards worldwide. "This helps create a unified 6G network that everyone can use, no matter who made their device or where they are," it added.