What Motorola could do differently in 2026: Expanding its foldable lineup and more

Motorola has continued to prove it can exceed my expectations in 2025, and while all my hopes for the company did not come to pass, it still made some compelling moves. Motorola launched one of the most impressive flip phones we've ever seen, and even launched its own AI suite to compete with the likes of Google, Samsung, and others.

So, with 2026 right around the corner, there are still plenty of ways I would love to see Motorola improve, especially as Apple and Samsung continue to dominate while the Pixel grows in popularity.

So with that, here's what I expect and hope to see from Motorola in 2026.