The Motorola Razr 2025 lineup's textures are a sensory delight

The trio of Motorola's 2025 foldable phones is stunning. The specs are spectacular, but that's no secret. What's not being talked about as much as it should, however, is the diverse offering of textures and colors. We need to appreciate the many shapes and forms of all three devices.

You can have a Razr 2025 made of wood or one with a nylon-like woven fabric backside. Then there's the marvelous, luxurious marble imitation that oozes opulence and grandeur. It truly is a sensory delight.

Motorola is innovating the tactile sense of a phone.

Motorola acknowledges the public's desire for fun and unique designs

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Motorola is clearly having fun doing things its own way, just like the brand always has. In a world where Google is taking a leaf out of Samsung's bland book to give us the bar of soap that is the Pixel 9a, Motorola is rebelling. It's such a legendary move, to be honest. I'd expect nothing less from the makers of the most iconic flip phone in the history of technology.

The Razr 2025 lineup consists of the Razr 2025, Razr Plus 2025, and Razr Ultra 2025. The first and last models come in four colorways each, whereas the middle child is available in three finishes.

Motorola collaborated with Pantone to curate colors for every single color variant, and then meticulously decided to pair those shades with the right materials and finishes. The attention to detail and dedication to ensure that each variant is on the Pantone scale of standardized colors is admirable.

Leather-backed smartphones aren't new, and many brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus have colorways that offer this texture for their flagship phones. But there's usually one "unusual" option along with two or three other commonplace finishes like plastic or glass on the roster. With the Razr family, every single option brings something different to the table.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is what breaking the mold looks like

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Introducing three phones in one go is already a risk, but offering four individual colors with unique textures for two of the three models is a big gamble. And it's not your average vegan leather, either—the Razr 2025 series comes in some seriously uncommon finishes.

For instance, there's the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 colorway in Scarab that's made of Alcantara, the stuff used to line the insides of a Porche or Ferrari. They could've used any other type of synthetic material to get that soft matte look, but Alcantara is a high-grade material that offers improved durability and longevity. Not to mention, it looks and feels just as premium as it sounds.

And if you're an environmentalist or an avid adventurer with a penchant for nature, the Razr Ultra 2025 is also available in a gorgeous wooden option called Mountain Trail. It's literally a phone made with polished wooden bits incorporated into its core. What a lovely concept!

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

We get fun phones on and off, particularly futuristic-looking designs like Nothing's transparent shtick or that heavy gamer aesthetic that brands like ASUS and Red Magic favor. But beyond that, flagship brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google have all moved towards bland blocks of glass and metal with as little character and individuality as possible. I'm sick of it.

The Pixel 9a losing its signature camera bar was the straw that broke the camel's back for me. I'm tired of Samsung regurgitating the same tired designs year after year. This is not a trend; it's the death of creativity. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 did nothing to differentiate itself from its predecessor, visually speaking, and I've got a funny feeling the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be just as disappointingly predictable.

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (left) and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (right). (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Frankly, it's refreshing to see a mainstream phone brand like Motorola doing things differently. I'm so glad they didn't commit such a crime against the Razr family.

From a business perspective, it's a really smart move too. Product differentiation is crucial when going up against well-established brands in the market. Motorola is slowly but surely building its own base of loyal customers whom the brand will certainly retain if it continues down this path.

If Samsung doesn't add uniquely distinguishable features to the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, Motorola will surely win the battle for the clamshell foldable pie of the smartphone market.