What you need to know

The CMF Watch 3 Pro features an upgraded four-channel heart rate sensor, and 131 sports modes (including seven smart recognition activities).

It also comprises an AI-powered running guidance and improved sleep tracking.

The smartwatch features a larger 1.43-inch AMOLED display (with a peak brightness of 670 nits) and over 120 customizable watch faces.

It further includes built-in dual-band GPS for precise location, features stable connection via the new Nothing X app, and offers up to 13 days of battery life.

Nothing's sub-brand CMF has unveiled a new smartwatch, dubbed the CMF Watch 3 Pro. It comes as a successor to the Watch Pro 2 with significant upgrades.

The Watch 3 Pro is being positioned as an affordable and intelligent health and fitness tracker. It features an upgraded four-channel heart rate sensor, which is believed to showcase more accurate and reliable readings when compared to the predecessor Watch Pro 2 model.

(Image credit: Nothing)

According to the latest community blog post, the smartwatch incorporates 131 sports modes, which also comprise seven smart recognition activities — significantly higher than the previous iteration, which came with 120 models and five smart recognition activities. Additionally, for the first time, the Watch 3 Pro features AI-powered running guidance, real-time coaching, and personalized recovery tips, as well as enhanced sleep tracking accuracy.

In terms of accuracy, the Watch 3 Pro also features a built-in dual-band GPS that claims to provide precise location tracking, a notable addition over its predecessor. While the smartwatch still relies on Bluetooth 5.3, it is promised to have a stable connection with the help of the Nothing X app.

The Nothing X app is replacing the popular CMF Watch app, as it now includes support for the Watch 3 Pro, as well as previous smartwatches like the CMF Watch Pro and Watch Pro 2. The new Nothing X app is said to offer a new control center for settings and detailed fitness insights.

Users should note that the CMF Watch app will remain active until July 2026, a measure offered by the company to ensure a smoother transition for CMF users.

(Image credit: Nothing)

The Watch Pro 2, the latest iteration of the Watch 3 Pro, features a larger 1.43-inch AMOLED display and a notable increase in peak brightness, reaching a maximum of 670 nits. It also features over 120 customizable watch faces, which include dynamic and interactive options. As for the build, the latest smartwatch comes with a metal body, new color options, and an IP68 rating.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for battery life, the Watch 3 Pro promises 13 days of typical use and 10 days of heavy usage. In comparison, the Watch Pro 2 was promised with an 11-day battery life. The CMF Watch 3 Pro also features a wide range of smart capabilities, including a voice assistant, remote camera control, music controls, and the ability to record transcriptions, among others.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro has not been announced for global regions, and it retails at £99. For those who order right away, they can expect the smartwatch to reach their doorstep by the end of July.