Unlike Pro models, the base Pixel 10 does not get the free Google AI Pro plan.

The Google AI Pro offer gives access to Gemini models, 2TB cloud storage, and Workspace AI features.

Eligible users can redeem AI Pro in Google One until Oct 31, 2026, then $20 per month.

The Google Pixel 10 series is finally here, and while not much has changed from the Pixel 9 series, Google is packing serious upgrades, especially into the baseline Pixel 10. The phone now comes with the TSMC-made Tensor G5 chipset, Qi2 magnetic charging, and, for the first time, a telephoto sensor, all while keeping the $799 price tag.

That said, the company isn't offering the same perks to all Pixel 10 buyers, as the baseline Pixel 10 misses out on the free year of Google AI Pro plan that comes with pricier models.

Google, in the footnotes of its Pixel 10 press release, notes the free Google AI Pro offer is available only to Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold users. This means if you buy a base Pixel 10, you cannot redeem this offer in the Google One app and must spend at least $1000 for a Pro model to be eligible.

The offer, for those unaware, allows Pixel 10 Pro users to subscribe to the Google AI Pro plan for free (worth $240) that gives you access to the latest Gemini models as well as features like Gemini in Google Workspace apps such as Gmail and Docs, for up to one year. The plan also includes 2TB of free Google storage shared across Photos and Drive, but it looks like the base Pixel 10 again misses out.

If you have an eligible Google Pixel 10 series phone, you can redeem the offer by going into the Google One app on your device. You have until October 31, 2026, i.e., more than a year from now, to claim the offer, and once you do, you'll have Google AI Pro for free. After a year, the service will cost $20 a month.

If you happen to own a Google Pixel 10 series device, there are other ways of getting Google AI Pro for free, such as Gemini for students, which gives the same one-year AI Pro plan at no cost when using an education account.

