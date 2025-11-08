Google is somehow just giving away its Google AI Pro plan with 2TB storage to over 500 millions Indians — and it's valid for 18 months

What you need to know

Google partnered with Jio, India's second-largest carrier, to give away an 18-month Google AI Pro plan to all of its customers.

The deal is now live to 18 - 25 year-old Jio users, and will be available to all customers shortly.

You'll just need to have a valid Jio 5G plan to avail the offer.

If you need additional proof that brands are just giving away AI services to inflate user metrics, look no further than what Google is doing in India. The search giant has teamed up with Reliance Intelligence, and is just giving away an 18-month subscription of its Google AI Pro plan to all Jio customers. Jio is India's second-largest carrier, and it has over 500 million subscribers as of writing; and yes, all eligible customers get the AI Pro plan without having to pay anything.

Obviously, as deals go, this is quite good. All you need to do is have a Jio connection to claim the offer. The deal is in early access now and is now available for 18 - 25 year-old users, and Google mentions that it will be rolling out to all Jio customers in India at a later point. Google did a similar deal in the past where it gave away its AI services to college students, and what's notable this time is that it isn't just targeted at students.

The Google AI Pro plan includes 2TB of storage as standard, and comes with full access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model. You also get the Veo 3.1 AI video generator utility, Nano Banana AI image-editing tool, and the AI-based NotebookLLM research tool. Now, if you're not a Jio user, the best way to get in on the action is to buy a new SIM — this is what I just did.

When it comes to eligibility, you'll just need to have a valid Jio SIM card, and an active 5G plan that costs at least ₹349 ($4) a month or more — that's all. If you're an eligible Jio user, you can just head on over to the MyJio app and claim the offer, and get 18 months of Google AI Pro. The plan costs ₹1,950 ($22) a month in the country, so you're getting ₹35,100 ($396) worth of storage and AI credits without paying anything.

Google isn't the only one giving away AI tools in India; the country's largest carrier Airtel is giving away one year of Perplexity Pro to all customers. Regardless of what carrier you use in India, there's a good chance of getting the latest AI models without shelling out any cash. And while I'm ambivalent towards AI in general, I'll admit that Google's AI Pro plan has quite the feature-set, and I've been using Gemini regularly over the course of the last year.