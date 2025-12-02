Google expands Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro availability for AI Mode in Search globally

What you need to know

Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro are becoming available in more countries and regions as of this week.

The expanded access arrives for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

The move comes after Google changed rate limits for Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro on free accounts last week.

Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro debuted at the end of last month and gained immediate popularity among users. In fact, Google quickly changed the rate limits for Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro for free users following a surge of user demand. Just a few days later, Google is expanding Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro availability, but only for paid subscribers in AI Mode in Google Search.

As of Dec. 1, Gemini 3 is available in Google AI Mode in nearly 120 countries and territories in English, according to a blog post. However, this expanded availability is only for Google AI Pro or Google AI Ultra subscribers. Users can start trying out Gemini 3 Pro by tapping the opening the model picker in AI Mode and selecting Thinking with 3 Pro. This will replace the Gemini 2.5-series models used in AI Mode normally.

"Thanks to Gemini 3’s state-of-the-art reasoning capabilities, AI Mode can grasp the nuance of your most complex queries," Google explains. "And Gemini 3’s unparalleled multimodal understanding and powerful agentic coding capabilities are unlocking new generative user interfaces — so you can get dynamic visual layouts, interactive tools and custom simulations — all generated on the fly, specifically for your query."

Google is also opening up Nano Banana Pro availability in AI Mode today, expanding the list of supported countries to include the following: Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, South Africa, South Korea, United States, and Venezuela.

Like with the Gemini 3 expansion, this wider availability begins with Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers. AI Pro costs $20 per month, while AI Ultra is priced highly at $250 per month. Google says that Nano Banana Pro "uses Gemini’s advanced reasoning and connects to Search's vast knowledge base to help you visualize infographics and more."

With Gemini 3, AI Mode can better deploy the query fan-out strategy to complete more searches simultaneously, finding new suggestions based on the goal of your search. Additionally, it uses Google's new generative UI feature to make images, tables, and grids that are interactive and unique to your search.

This week's announcement confirms that Google is steadily expanding Gemini 3 availability over time, as it previewed alongside the original Gemini 3 release.