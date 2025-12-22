These budget Android phone duo have big batteries and work without a signal

What you need to know

The Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro+ double down on durability and battery life, pushing well beyond what the Note 14 Pro series offered.

Xiaomi jumps to IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings and SGS drop certification for the latest models.

Xiaomi Offline Communication allows long-distance voice calls without network coverage.

In the past, buying a mid-range phone often meant settling for less. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series has changed that, and the new Redmi Note 15 Pro and 15 Pro+ 5G take it further with strong durability and longer-lasting batteries.

On the outside, the Note 15 Pro models look similar to their predecessors. The phones are still big, flat, and clearly Redmi. What’s new is Xiaomi’s focus on durability. Now, both phones have IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, plus SGS-certified drop resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This is a big step up from the Redmi Note 14 series, which had good protection but not at this level.

So what do all those ratings mean for you? These phones can handle high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. You still get Gorilla Glass Victus 2 like on the Redmi Note 14 Pro series, but the Note 15 Pro’s “Titan Structure” means the phones pack "a high-strength motherboard, a reinforced mid-frame with high thermal conductivity, and shock-absorbing enhancements across seven key components for exceptional structural durability."

Silicon-carbon is the new battery standard

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ already had a big battery, but the Note 15 Pro+ goes further with a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery in a slim body. The standard Note 15 Pro offers even more, with a 6,580mAh battery.

This is a big jump from the 5,110mAh battery in earlier models. The Pro+ supports 100W HyperCharge, and Xiaomi claims the battery will stay usable for six years, but actual results may vary depending on how you use it.

The processing power has also improved. The Note 14 Pro+ used the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, but the Note 15 Pro+ now uses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4.

For the standard Pro model, Redmi replaced the Note 14’s Dimensity 7300-Ultra with the newer Dimensity 7400-Ultra. To prevent overheating during gaming, the Pro+ uses a new Xiaomi IceLoop system with a stainless steel loop pump.

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

Offline calling is a standout feature

There is also a new feature not found on the Note 14 or most other phones in this price range: Xiaomi Offline Communication.

Both Note 15 models have a special chip that lets you make voice calls over long distances without network coverage. If you hike, camp, or worry about losing signal in emergencies, this feature is a strong reason to upgrade. This feature requires a SIM card and a logged-in Xiaomi account to operate.

The Note 15 Pro+ keeps its quad-curved look, now called a Liquid Display, while the standard Pro has a flat screen that many users prefer. Both screens reach up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness.

The main camera is still 200MP, but the Note 15 series now includes more advanced AI features like Google Gemini and AI Erase Pro out of the box.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro will be available in Titanium, Glacier Blue, Mist Purple, and Black at a starting price of €399/£349. The Pro+ will come in Mocha Brown, Glacier Blue, and Black, starting at €499/£429. Preorders for both models will start in January 2026.