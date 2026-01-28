What you need to know

Another Nothing rumor highlights the Phone 4a Pro, as the model supposedly passed through the EU energy certification.

The device seemingly rocks a 5,080mAh battery with the same 50W charging, alongside an IP65 rating.

A previous leak located the base Phone 4a passing through a UAE database, which could mean we're growing closer to an eventual launch.

Leaks about Nothing's next phone duo continue to surface, but what's been spotted suggests a minimalistic future.

Another tipster on social media posted some alleged information regarding the Nothing Phone 4a Pro after it appeared in a certification database (via GSMArena). The post states that the Phone 4a Pro, marked as A069P, was spotted moving through the EU's EPREL listings for energy approval. This concerns its battery, which is where the tipster states we might only see minimal change.

According to the listing, the Phone 4a Pro may only feature a 5,080mAh battery. Looking back, the Phone 3a Pro, like the base 3a, offers a 5,000mAh battery. Consumers might only be in for a subtle 80mAh difference between the two generations.

The certification details continue, stating the Phone 4a Pro could also provide 50W wired charging and an IP65 rating. As GSMArena points out, those energy certification details have given the device a "C" in fall testing and a "C" in repairability. The tipster added to their thread today, stating that the Phone 4a Pro has supposedly passed through India's BIS certification, too.

Looking forward

It looks like we're just getting started with Nothing's mid-range leaks, as yesterday, reports surfaced about the base Phone 4a. Another overseas certification listing was discovered, placing the device at the forefront of our minds. While the listing didn't express any key details, it's at least (probably) indicative that a launch is on the way. Nothing debuted its 3a series around March last year, and it looks like sentiments for this year remain the same.

Each model in the series sports a 5,000mAh battery with 50W charging. So, while we're seemingly not in for much change here, the 3a series does sport an IP64 rating. In that, it looks like Nothing is trying to up its resistances by a touch.

The price of this next series is still up in the air; however, Nothing has confirmed that its products might rise in that regard. The company attributes this to the rise in DRAM and NAND costs.

Android Central's Take

I'm more interested in what else Nothing can bring to its mid-range series. Such devices are a little more consumer-friendly due to their slightly lower price point. At the same time, the Phone 3a Pro was a stellar device, as pointed out by Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda. The device's hardware was what stood out the most, and I don't think I'm worried that Nothing can deliver on that front. It's just, when you look at others, like Motorola with the Edge 2025 and its 5,200mAh battery (68W) charging, you want some more urgency.