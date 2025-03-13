Nothing's Phone 3a Pro is the only budget phone worth buying in India

Hardwired (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.

When I reviewed the Phone 2a last year, I called it the best budget phone of the year. In 2025, the Phone 3a Pro is carrying that mantle. Nothing's latest phone retains a similar foundation as its predecessor, so you get an interesting design at the back, clean software with useful extras, good customizability, timely software updates, and great cameras.



Interestingly, the 3a Pro gets a 50MP telephoto lens, giving it a distinct advantage over the 2a. Nothing switched over to Qualcomm silicon once again, and that's a good thing — the phone has much better performance in gaming and daily use versus the 2a and 2a Plus.



I used the Phone 3a Pro for just over a week now, and I'm convinced that this is the only budget phone worth buying in India. I like the POCO X7 Pro as well, but the software on that device isn't anywhere as good, and it doesn't quite have the same design flair.

A design that shines — literally

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Phone 3a Pro's design is divisive — Nothing admitted as much during the briefing. The phone still has a unique see-through pattern at the back, but the camera island has a rounded design and is significantly bigger than last year.



That's down to the inclusion of the new tele lens, and while there are detractors to the design, I like it; the industrial design makes the phone stand out, and while the camera island could have looked better, it is quirky — and I enjoy that in a phone. The camera island juts out considerably, but because it's stretched across nearly the entire width at the back, there isn't any wobble when using the Phone 3a Pro on a table.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Nothing went with a glass back this time, noting that while the plastic back on the Phone 2a made the device lighter, it was prone to scratching. Nothing says its userbase wanted a glass back, so it catered to that demand. The glass is protected by a custom solution, and it is effective against tumbles.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Also, the Phone 3a Pro looks much better in real life than the product renders would suggest, so if you're unsure about the device solely based on the design, I'd recommend going to a store and trying it out; Nothing sells the device via select big brand retail stores in India.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Of course, the LEDs at the back continue to be a major differentiator, and I like how this feature has evolved over the last two years. The three lighting zones don't cover much area — unlike the Phone 2 — but they're just as customizable. I'm using the grey color variant of the device, and while it isn't quite as striking as the blue model, it does a brilliant job accentuating the design.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

What I like about the Phone 3a Pro is that it has an aluminum mid-frame with matte sides. This makes holding and using the phone that much easier, and it creates a much better in-hand feel. I'm still not a fan of the flat sides though, but Nothing is at least consistent in this regard. The phone has IP64 ingress protection, and Nothing says while it didn't get the Phone 3a Pro tested for IP65 or IP67, it should weather immersion in water — but without a rating, you lose any warranty due to water damage if you try.

All the hardware you need

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Phone 3a Pro has a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel, and just like its predecessor, it has ultra-thin bezels on all sides. This is a minor point, but it is yet another area where Nothing's attention to detail makes the device stand out, and it's good to see the brand providing the same quality on its budget phones as its flagship.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Anyway, the panel has good colors and contrast, and the notable change this year is that it gets much brighter than the Phone 2a — this was immediately evident when using the device outdoors. I didn't see any issues while gaming or streaming media, and although the Phone 3a Pro doesn't quite have the same level of performance as a high-end device, it holds up incredibly well considering it's a budget phone. Thermals are handled much better, and it makes a noticeable difference in extended gaming sessions.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The rest of the hardware is pretty standard; there's good connectivity, a decent vibration motor, and thanks to a 5000mAh battery, the phone lasts a day without any issues at all. The 50W charging tech means it takes just an hour to charge the Phone 3a Pro, and while it's annoying that you still don't get a charger in the box, it relies on the USB PD protocol, so you can use any charger with the device.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I enjoyed using the cameras on the Phone 2a last year, and this is an area where the Phone 3a Pro brings considerable upgrades. The 50MP Samsung GNJ main camera takes better images in low-light situations, and the new 50MP Sony LYT-600 tele lens is fantastic; it takes clear shots at 3x, and you get usable shots at up to 10x. Annoyingly, video is limited to 4K30, and you don't get 4K60 recording on the device. Video recording itself is pretty average, but that's the case with most budget devices.

Essential software

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

A big part of the allure with Nothing's phones is the software. There just aren't enough budget phones with clean software, so Nothing's focus in this area is refreshing. The interface continues to be just as clean as previous years, and Nothing OS 3.1 has plenty of customizability. Nothing has a slate of exclusive widgets on its devices, and they combine great design with usability.

The Android 15-based interface is fluid, and I enjoy using it quite a bit. While it isn't what I'd call vanilla Android, there's a distinct visual style, and unlike most other skins, the design doesn't feel cumbersome in the least. It's just enjoyable to use, and Nothing OS 3.1 continues to me one of my favorite Android interfaces.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

An interesting addition this year is a button underneath the power button. This is to invoke Essential Space, a shelf that organizes all your screenshots, to-do lists, notes, voice memos, images, and more. A single press of the button lets you jot down a note, a long press lets you dictate a voice memo, and a double press launches the shelf. It is one of the best features on the Phone 3a Pro, and while it's still in its infancy — Nothing has ambitious plans for the feature — it's clear that it has great potential.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Nothing says Essential Space will be a differentiator on the Phone 3 that's slated to launch sometime later this year, but it didn't want to limit the mode to its flagship, so its debuting on the Phone 3a and 3a Pro. That's great to see, and honestly, it makes me question why other Android brands didn't come up with something similar until now.

Nothing comes close

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Phone 3a Pro costs ₹30,999 ($356) in India for the 8GB/128GB edition, and I know calling it a budget phone is dubious, but that's where the industry is headed. Phone prices are steadily on the rise, and decent budget phones cost nearly double what they used to just a few years ago.



That said, these phones have better hardware, elegant designs, and significantly better cameras. The Phone 3a Pro in particular proves that budget phones can be cool too, and the combination of unique design, clean software, and great cameras at the back make it the best choice in this category. There isn't another device that gives you quite as many features, and it's no wonder that Nothing is aggressively advertising the Phone 3a Pro in India — it knows it's onto something great.