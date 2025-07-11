Prime Day 4: The FINAL day for snagging these top staff pick deals as low as $6

It's the final day of Prime Day 2025, which ran from July 8-11. The deals are still live, though, and this will be your last chance to snag what you want for less money.



But we know how overwhelming it is to shop during Prime Day, there are so many deals and things are all over the place, so I wanted to make sure you can find some of the best staff picks here.



You can always go to our Ultimate Shopping Guide to help you find more deals, tips, and tricks to avoid scams and to make sure you are finding all the information about a product you need to know.



And don't forget: as always, the best discounts will be exclusive to Prime members, so now would be a good time to sign up for Prime if you haven't already.

Prime Day deals

Shruti Shekar (Editor-in-Chief)

Listen, I'm not a huge fan of VR, matter of fact I don't really know much about it except for what Nick Sutrich writes about it. However, this Prime Day, he's fully convinced me that I need to try out the Meta Quest 3S. And I know my Managing Editor Derrek Lee had this as his pick yesterday, but we both can't stop thinking about how good this deal is. Nick has told me time and time again that the technology for VR has changed so much and improved vastly across the years. Go read about it for yourself, and while I decide about buying one, you can decide for yourself too!

Derrek Lee (Managing Editor)

I've been in the market for a turntable for a minute, and it's surprisingly difficult to find one with Bluetooth output so I can connect to external speakers. Fortunately, the Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable does exactly that, and with a pretty sleek design that would go easily with the Feng Shui of my home.

Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable:

$449.99 $328 at Amazon Enjoy rich vinyl sound with the PS-LX310BT Turntable—easy one-step start, stop, and return. Play at 33 1/3 or 45 RPM, rip records to MP3 via USB, and connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or with RCA cables. With a stable aluminum platter and tonearm, it delivers high-fidelity audio every time.

Andrew Myrick (Senior Editor)

This GameSir X5 Lite controller doesn't come with all of the bells and whistles, but there are still a few tricks. There's passthrough charging, customizable buttons, and works with slab phones, foldables, and even a few tablets.

GameSir X5 Lite:

$34.99 $27.99 at Amazon Level up your mobile gaming with the GameSir X5 Lite. Compatible with iPads, iPhones, and Android devices, it features Hall Effect sticks for precise control, cushioned buttons, pass-through charging, and a lightweight ergonomic design. Play Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and more—with full customization via the GameSir app.

Michael Hicks (Senior Editor)

I'm stocking up on a couple of Amazon Smart Plugs for half off because I want to start building some new smart home routines for my not-smart tech, and pairing it with a new Kasa outdoor smart plug for $12 that'll last past summer into rainy season.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug:

$16.99 $11.99 at Amazon Control outdoor devices with ease using the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. With a 300 ft Wi-Fi range, weather-resistant IP64 design, and voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant, it's perfect for lights, pumps, and more. Set schedules, timers, and control everything remotely through the Kasa app—no hub required.

Nick Sutrich (Senior Editor)

I've been looking for a way to mount my favorite E Ink tablets in a way that's ergonomic enough to work from daily, and I think I finally found the answer. This nifty-looking floor stand tablet mount can be moved anywhere in my house and holds tablets at seemingly any angle. It's just $22 for Prime Day and has 4.4/5 stars with over 6,700 reviews. Seems like a safe choice to me!

Tablet Floor Stand:

$28.88 $22.67 at Amazon Enjoy hands-free convenience with this adjustable tablet floor stand, compatible with devices 4.7"–13". Its 360° rotating holder and height range of 27.5–53" offer flexible viewing, while a weighted steel base ensures stability. Easy to install and space-saving—perfect for watching, streaming, gaming, or reading anywhere you relax.

Brady Snyder (Senior Contributor)

I’ve been using the Ugreen 25,000mAh power bank for two years straight, which for a tech reviewer, is almost unheard-of. It has enough power to charge a phone or tablet multiple times over, and can even charge my laptop from 0% to 100%. Beyond that, it has two USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, and is durable — it has survived multiple international trips without a hitch. At $65, ignore all those power banks with LCD screens and get this practical pick instead.

UGREEN Power Bank:

$99.99 $65.99 at Amazon Power up fast with the Ugreen 145W Power Bank—featuring a massive 25,000mAh capacity and 140W USB-C charging that fuels a MacBook Pro to 56% in just 30 minutes. Compact and travel-ready, it supports laptops, phones, and gaming devices, with a clear digital display and ultra-fast 2-hour recharge time.

Jerry Hildenbrand (Senior Editor)

THIS STUFF IS AMAZEBALLS! I promise it's the best $6 you'll ever spend. It's tacky and dirt sticks to it, so you can clean not only keyboards, but things like your car's dash, phone screen, the tiny ear holes in your earbuds, and more. Just don't set it on anything nice because it stains almost as well as it cleans. When it changes color to nasty grey, toss it and buy some more.

Dirt magnet COLORCORAL Cleaning Gel: $11.99 $5.91 at Amazon Keep your devices dust-free with ColorCoral Cleaning Gel—a safe, lemon-scented gel perfect for keyboards, car vents, cameras, and more. Just press and lift to remove dirt from hard-to-reach places. Reusable until it darkens, it’s an easy, mess-free solution for everyday cleaning. One fresh, sealed can included.